Again, gunmen abduct petrol dealer in Fayemi’s home town

…as Police arrest two goat thieves

Unknown assailants have again perpetrated kidnapping in Ekiti State. This time, a petrol dealer, Mr. Itakorode Adebayo, was abducted at Governor Kayode Fayemi’s home town of Isan Ekiti, in Oye Local Government Area of the state. Itakorode is the general manager of Prosperous Filling Station located at Isan Ekiti. The incident happened few months after a chieftain of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Alhaji Suleiman Akinbami, was kidnapped by gunmen at his filling station along Ado- Ijan Road. It was gathered that the gunmen, numbering eight, had invaded the petrol station around 7pm on Thursday and abducted their victim.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the incident, said a team of police operatives and detectives, including the Amotekun Corps and the local hunters, had been deployed to rescue the victim. Abutu said they had been mandated to rigorously comb the bushes and the forests across the state to ensure they rescue the man. He explained that the gunmen stormed the filling station through the bush on six motorcycles, shooting sporadically before whisking their victim away.

“The Ekiti State Police Command, in addition to the rescue teams deployed, has contacted all the states bordering Ekiti State for possible assistance towards the rescue of the victim and the arrest of the perpetrators,’’ he added. Abutu also revealed that two suspected goat thieves have been arrested for theft by men and officers of the command.

The police spokesman said on April 8, about 7am, the Divisional Police Headquarters, Iworoko, received a call from a group of hunters at Igbemo-Ekiti that they intercepted a Saloon Primera car with two occupants carrying 10 goats suspected to have been stolen. He said: “Upon the receipt of the information, the DPO of Iworoko led a team of detectives and patrol to the scene where the two suspects were arrested and brought to the station.

“The suspects during interrogation confessed to have stolen the goats from Ise-Ekiti and were transporting them to Ado-Ekiti where they reside to sell them.” Abutu explained further that due to suffocation, five out of the 10 goats kept inside the boot of the car died in the process. While commending the efforts of the hunters, Abutu stated that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

