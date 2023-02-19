Again, gunmen attack Anambra police station, six killed

No fewer than six persons were killed when some gunmen attacked 3-3 Police Divisional Headquarters, Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

This comes less than 24 hours after an attack at Ukpo and Ogidi where three policemen were killed.

It was learnt that five of the suspects and a police officer were those that died in the attack that occurred on Sunday around 5:58 am.

A source in the area said the rampaging gunmen started shooting indiscriminately as they approached the entrance of the station but were engaged and resisted by officers attached to the station.

The source said an office in the police facility was partially burnt by the petrol bomb thrown into the station by the gunmen.

Details of the casualty figures were still sketchy at press time as some sources said six people died while another said about eight died in the attack.

The source said: “In the early hours of Sunday, residents at the 3-3 Layout of Onitsha were awakened from sleep by exchange of gunshots as armed men stormed the Divisional Police Station, Nkwelle Ezunaka located at the 3-3 junction.

“The police station shares a fence wall with the Federal Government Girls College and it is opposite a commercial bank and near the St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Onitsha. It is a boundary location.

“Even the parishioners at the Ebenezer Anglican Church located near the area and parishioners at the St. Theresa’s Catholic opposite the police station ran away from their respective morning mass service.”

He said a tricycle operator, who instead of running away chose to peep, was hit by a bullet on his neck and died, adding that a popular barber called “small” who was also taking a peep was gunned down.

Confirming the incident, the state police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the area was cordoned off by the police as of 8:52 am.

Ikenga said the combined security team, made up of the police and the military, neutralised a gang of five armed men, recovered two AK-47 rifles, one Toyota Sienna vehicle with Reg No Abuja ABC 848 EQ, charms and other incriminating items, in response to a distress call on an attack at 3-3 Police Divisional Headquarters, Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Oyi LGA.

“The notorious gang of five, armed with guns, IEDs, and petrol bombs, started shooting indiscriminately to gain entrance to the station and were engaged and resisted by gallant officers attached to the station,” the police said.

He noted that during the gun duel, unfortunately, a policeman attached to the station was fatally wounded and an office in the facility was partially affected by the petrol bomb thrown inside the station, adding that one patrol vehicle parked in front of the station was set ablaze by the gunmen.

“The situation is under control and the incident is still being assessed. Meanwhile, joint operations are still ongoing and further development shall be communicated, please,” Ikenga added.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...