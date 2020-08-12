Again, gunmen attack Katsina community; kill man, abduct two sisters

Tragedy struck at Gidangizo village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State on Wednesday as gunmen killed one victim and abducted two sisters of the same father.

The victim, who met his untimely death, Nasiru Halilu, aged 37, was said to have engaged the bandits in an argument when they stormed his house in the early hours of the day, demanding that he give them money.

This, residents said, prompted the bandits to open fire on the man and shot him dead when they sensed that the encounter would prove fruitless.

Witness added that the gunmen invaded several houses in the village demanding food items and other valuables, before they escaped with two daughters: Zainaru and Aminu, of one Alhaji Mudi.

Sources disclosed that four victims whose names were not immediately known were injured in the attack which lasted less than an hour.

It was further gathered that the bandits believed were no fewer than 12 stormed the village armed with AK47 rifles on motorcycles.

Similarly, suspected hoodlums on Tuesday night at Mahuta, Danudume Local Government Area of Katsina State, reportedly abducted a health worker, injured several persons and rustled a lot of domestic animals and carted away other valuables in the attack.

The kidnap victim, whose name could not be immediately ascertained, is said to be a dentist in one of the general hospitals in the state.

Police Public Relations Officer in Katsina, Gambo Isah, who confirmed the Gidangizo incident to journalists, said he should be given some time to clarify the Mahuta attack.

