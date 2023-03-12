Again, Gunmen Attack Neighborhood Watch Commander In Ebonyi

Gunmen have once again attacked the Neighborhood Watch Vigilante Commander in Okposi, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Dickson Solomon.

Chairman of the LG, Ajah Consider disclosed this during a press briefing on the murder of the Councilor representing Okposi Ward 2 in the area by gunmen.

Neighborhood Security Watch was relaunched in the state by Governor Dave Umahi following the disbandment of Ebubeagu Security Network by a Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The Neighborhood Security Watch serves as a vigilante of the state.

Ajah said the commander of the Neighborhood Watch in Okposi was attacked by gunmen who rained bullets on him. He said the commander survived the attack.

The Chairman said, “It is a sad day for all of us in Ohaozara Local Government as the sunset in the Morning. Unfortunately, the Sunset was man-made.

“The news of the gruesome murder of our own Councilor of Achara Ward 2, Hon. Ogbonnaya Ugwu is a very sad one to hear as it distdestabilisedry well-meaning OKPOSI EZINASATO Sons and Daughters and that of Ohaozara at large.

“He died in one of the worst ways to die as he died with excruciating pains and agony.

“This is a menace that is uncommon in our land and would not be allowed to start in our time.

“We know Hon. Ugwu (SPACO) to be easygoing, soft-spoken, and accommodating as he barely would be associated with any form of violence. These traits of his make it more painful to know he was gruesomely murdered by unknown faces.

“I condemn in its entirety the murder of my dependable Councilor and will deploy every legitimate means to unravel the hands behind this mayhem in my Local Government and ensure they are brought to book.

“No form of a contest of any sort or nature is worth the blood of Innocent citizens of our land.

“Our land forbids it and that has been the protective sage for our people right from ancient times.

“We are also aware of the attack on the Commander of Neighborhood Watch, Mr Dickson Solomon on the same Saturday last week wherein rains of bullets were thrown at him and God rescued him as he tells his ordeals.

“We also heard of the ugly incident that happened a night before the Presidential election at the same Court Area wherein another known Supporter of APC was gunned down.

“One would be left to conclude that the targets are APC Supporters in the Local Government and I reaffirm my stand that the blood of our people should stop being used for politicking as those in opposition should take heed to this.

“On that note, I call for calm and tranquility as the Law Enforcement Agents have been deployed to ensure that the perpetrators are unraveled and brought to book.

“I sympathize with all of you my people of Ohaozara at large, Achara Ward 2 and the immediate families of our deceased brothers for that irreparable loss and pray that God grants their souls rest as they await the day of resurrection.

” I am also using this medium to remind our security Agents in Ohaozara of the Ban of Motorcycles from operating within Ohaozara from 6 pm. Any Motorcycle seen operating within the hours of 6 pm to 6 am should be ceased and the Operator arrested”.

