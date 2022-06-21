Metro & Crime

Again, gunmen attack palace, kidnap Plateau monarch

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

Gunmen have again, reportedly kidnapped a traditional ruler in Plateau State, His Royal Highness, Aminu Derwan, after attacking his palace in Panyam, Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

 

Our correspondent learnt that the gunmen took away Derwan, the district head of Panyam, after scaring residents with gunshots in the early hours yesterday.

 

The kidnap of the district head is the latest in a series of abductions targeted at traditional rulers and clergymen in the state. A resident of Panyam community, Pius Garuba, confirmed the abduction of the monarch to our correspondent in Jos yesterday.

 

He said, “It was last night around 2am that the bandits, who were more than 20 and heavily armed, surrounded the district head’s palace in Panyam. He added that, “Because his house is not fenced, some villagers who saw how his house was surrounded by strange people alerted other members of the community through a community bell.

 

But immediately the bandits heard the bell, they started firing gunshots and eventually went away with the traditional ruler, leaving the community helpless.” Some residents, who con  demned the attack, said that the incident had been reported to the police division in the locality.

 

The Plateau State Police  Command is yet to confirm the incident, as spokesman of the Command, DSP Alabo Alfred, could not be reached at the time of filling this report

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
