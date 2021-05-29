News

Again, gunmen attack station, kill three policemen in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

There was uneasy calm at Umutu Police Divisional Headquarters in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State as unknown gunmen unleashed terror on the station and killed three police officers. The perpetrators attempted to burn down the station but failed. However, the two police Constables, who were on duty, were killed. This came barely two weeks after a police divisional headquarter was attacked in Nsukwa axis of the state, the station was burnt and three policemen were shot dead. That was four weeks after a mysterious fire, which was attributed to electrical surge, gutted the Control Room of the command headquarters in Asaba. Also, it happened two days after a police van was on fire, and a policeman murdered in the process.

It was alleged that unknown gunmen earlier penciled down Delta State as their next target after they visited and burnt down police stations in Imo and Anambra states. This situation made the command beef up security around the headquarters in the past two months and forced motorists and passersby to keep off from the parameter fencing of the command. It could not be ascertained whether the hoodlums that attacked Umutu carted away arms and ammunition from the hapless station. It was learnt that the gunmen stormed the community around 2a.m yesterday from Ndemili axis to wreck the havoc. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ari Muhammed Ali, declined comment on the attack when contacted. He simply said: “No comments for now. I am doing something for now.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Depreciation: ABCON reaffirms CBN’s ability to defend naira

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

  The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has advised foreign exchange speculators to have a rethink and stop pushing the naira to forceful depreciation through their illegal activities.   Speaking to journalists on market development, ABCON President, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, said forex speculators were taking huge risks with their funds, as […]
News

Insecurity: Villagers fault govt’s withdrawal of Joint Security Task Force from Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

…Youths beg authorities to rescind decision Villagers from Shiroro Local Government Area are calling on the joint security task force not to withdraw their personnel as it would leave the communities vulnerable to armed bandits who have become more daring. It should be recalled that armed bandits attacked the camp of the Joint Security Task […]
News

WHO: $100bn needed to ensure access to COVID-19 vaccines

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

For the vaccines alone, more than $100 billion will be needed to ensure everyone globally can access the tools to fight COVID-19, the Director- General of World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Ghebreyesus, has disclosed. Ghebreyesus stated this during a virtual news conference in Geneva. “This sounds like lots of money and it is.   “But […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica