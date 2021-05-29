Again, gunmen attack station, kill three policemen in Delta

There was uneasy calm at Umutu Police Divisional Headquarters in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State as unknown gunmen unleashed terror on the station and killed three police officers. The perpetrators attempted to burn down the station but failed. However, the two police Constables, who were on duty, were killed. This came barely two weeks after a police divisional headquarter was attacked in Nsukwa axis of the state, the station was burnt and three policemen were shot dead. That was four weeks after a mysterious fire, which was attributed to electrical surge, gutted the Control Room of the command headquarters in Asaba. Also, it happened two days after a police van was on fire, and a policeman murdered in the process.

It was alleged that unknown gunmen earlier penciled down Delta State as their next target after they visited and burnt down police stations in Imo and Anambra states. This situation made the command beef up security around the headquarters in the past two months and forced motorists and passersby to keep off from the parameter fencing of the command. It could not be ascertained whether the hoodlums that attacked Umutu carted away arms and ammunition from the hapless station. It was learnt that the gunmen stormed the community around 2a.m yesterday from Ndemili axis to wreck the havoc. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ari Muhammed Ali, declined comment on the attack when contacted. He simply said: “No comments for now. I am doing something for now.”

