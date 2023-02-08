News Top Stories

Again, gunmen attack Ugochinyere’s home

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) spokesman Ikenga Ugochinyere has said the gunmen that invaded his country home in Umukegwu Akokwa in the Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State on Tuesday shot into water tanks believing he might have been hiding there. In a statement after the attack, Ugochinyere also said the assailants broke down security gates, destroyed some of the already repaired damaged areas from the last attack and removed all the newly installed CCTV cameras which were yet to be activated.

He stated that they took away the keys to two new Lister generators, adding that his brother Ikedi Ikegwuonu was taken hostage to show them where he was hiding. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate for Ideato North constituency, expressed fears that they might have planted explosives “or something else” in his house as one of the workmen doing repair works in the house, disclosed that the gunmen carried a bag while entering the house but did not come out with it. He called on the Inspector General of Police to rise to the occasion and bring the carnage to an end, noting that “after three attacks yet no arrests or any remedial actions.”

 

