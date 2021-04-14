Again, gunmen kidnap three women in Ibadan

Gunmen have abducted three women at Onipe community in Ibadan, via Idi Ayunre, on the Ibadan-Ijebu-Ode Road. One of the victims is a soldier, the second one is a teacher while the third one is a dental therapist. The kidnappers emerged from the bush around Onipe community about 8.20am on Monday and shot sporadically into the air before whisking the victims away.

The victims are identified as Mrs. Okeowo, Mrs. Abosede Adebayo and Mrs. Bola Ogunrinde. Ogunrinde is said to be a soldier, Okeowo is a teacher at the Itamarun Comprehensive High School, Oru-Ijebu, Ogun State while Adebayo is a dental therapist at the General Hospital, Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State.

Two men, who lodged a report of the incident at the Idi Ayunre Police Division about 10am on Monday, said Ogunrinde drove her Toyota RAV-4 with registration number AGL 66 FY to the scene of the abduction before she was also kidnapped. After receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the Idi Ayunre Division swung into action. He was joined by the Officer-in-Charge of Anti-Kidnapping Unit and his team, the operatives of Counter- Terrorism Unit (CTU), local hunters and vigilantes to go after the abductors.

