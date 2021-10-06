Metro & Crime

Again, gunmen kill 3 in Anambra

There is increased tension in Awka, the Anambra State capital, as daredevil gunmen have, again, killed three persons in the capital city, further increasing the number of killings in the state in the last few days.

 

An eyewitness said two persons were killed opposite First Market at Ifite, while one person was killed behind Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Amaku in Awka  South Local Government Area, adding that the two incidents happened between 4.15-4.30pm yesterday.

 

The development has led to heightened panic which has enveloped residents of Awka, and neighbouring towns among those who can no longer stomach such killings in recent time.

 

The killings, it was learnt, had reduced when a section of the community invited the dreaded ‘Bakassi boys’ who stormed the town to tame the tide.

 

But it was gathered that the incident at Ifite happened because some prominent persons in the area resisted the engagement of the security outfit. When contacted, Anambra State Police Command spokesman, Ikenga Tochukwu, said he had not been briefed on the issue.

 

But one of the senior Police officers, who did not want to be quoted, confirmed the incidents.

