Again, gunmen kill seven soldiers in Taraba

No fewer than seven soldiers have been reportedly killed by bandits in Karim-Lamido Local Government Council of Taraba State.

The killing came barely a week after six soldiers were killed in Takum council in an ambush by bandits and 48 hours after 37 others were killed in attacks in Niger and Plateau states.

The soldiers were alleged to have been killed in a forest around Amdami area in Karim Lamido Thursday night.

A sources said that the slain soldiers were on patrol when they ran into an ambush laid by the bandits.

According to him: “Seven soldiers were killed by bandits yesterday (Thursday) around Amdami area. It is very unfortunate. May God save us.”

Though the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Usman Abdullahi, could not be reached for comment, as he was said to be on hajj to the Muslim Holy land, but a senior policeman, who pleaded anonymity, also confirmed the incident.

Other sources from the council, who also spoke lamented the spate of killings and kidnappings that have been going on in the area.

They called on the governments at all levels to, as a matter of urgency, wade in so as to bring to an end to the nefarious activities of bandits in the area.

They lamented that bandits have taken over all the available spaces in the forest surrounding the council.

Six soldiers and a mobile policeman, it would be recalled, were in May this year killed in Tati village of Takum Local Government Council of the state by bandits.

And just a few days ago 30 soldiers reportedly lost their in an attack on a mining site in Niger while another seven were killed in Plateau State.

*Courtesy: Daily Post

 

