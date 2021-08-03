Again, hearing in detained Igboho’s aides suit against DSS stalled

Court adjourns hearing till Aug. 4

Applicants lawyer condemns harassment of journalists by DSS

For the second time in less than a week, hearing in the fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by the 12 persons arrested at the residence of Yoruba Nation agitator,

Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, was yesterday stalled before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja. The applicants are seeking their release from de tention.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu again adjourned the matter till Wednesday to enable counsel for the detained applicants, Pelumi Olajengbesi, to amend the court processes to reflect their real names.

Olajengbesi, who said he was only granted access to his clients last Friday, had observed that some of the names he previously listed on the court processes, were the nicknames of the applicants.

Justice Egwuatu on July 23 ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to produce the 12 arrested persons in detention since July 2 before the court on July 29.

According to the judge, bringing them will enable the court to inquire into the circumstances surrounding their arrest and detention, and for the DSS to show cause why they should not be released on bail, either conditionally or unconditionally.

But DSS insisted the listed applicants the judge ordered should be brought to court were not in the custody of the service.

At the resumed proceedings in the matter, Olajengbesi secured leave of the court to correct the names of the applicants. Meanwhile, the DSS on Monday brought only eight of the detained applicants before the court.

They were Amoda Babatunde aka Lady K, Tajudeen Erinoyen, Diakola Ademola Jubril, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Noah Oyetunji, Ayobami Donald, Raji Kazeem and Bamidele Sunday.

Four others – Abdullateef Ademola Onaolapo, Uthman Opeyemi Adelabu, Oluwafemi Ola Kunle, Okoyemi Tajudeen – were not brought before the court owing to discrepancies in their names.

The DSS had filed a 16-paragraphed counteraffidavit before the court in which it averred that the detained persons, alongside Igboho, were known to have “called for the violent ejection of herdsmen and threatened violence to perceived enemies of peace and wellbeing of Yoruba”.

It further averred that Igboho and his supporters, including the applicants in custody “are suspected to be stockpiling arms to take over the southwestern states”.

“That investigation into the matter has assumed wider dimension and sophistication, hence, the respondents sought and obtained a detention order empowering it to legally detain the applicants for a period of 14 days, pending the conclusion of the investigation.”

The counter-affidavit was deposed to by one of its operatives, Abdullahi Magaji.

The deponent further averred that security officials after a gun battle that took place on the day Igboho’s residence was raided, recovered seven AK-47 rifles, three pump action rifles, one stun gun, 221 live rounds of 55.56mm ammunition, 1,295 live rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one jack knife and 19 walkie talkies.

The counter-affidavit further read: “That the activities of the applicants in custody constitute a threat to the national security of Nigeria.

“That any attempt to grant the applicants bail at this stage of investigation may jeopardise ongoing investigation into the matter.

“That the respondents will not hesitate to formally charge the applicants or bring them before the court at the conclusion of the investigation.”

Meanwhile, counsel for the applicants condemned the harassment of journalists by the DSS on the court premises.

