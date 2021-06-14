Again, herdsmen attack Agatu kill four set houses ablaze

*As Ortom’s aide escape assassination

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Sunday again, attacked Odugbeho headquarters of Agatu Local Government Area killing four people.

This is as the Principal Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Government House Administration, Hon. James Anbua same day escaped an assassination attempt at his country home, Tse-Girgi, Mbavuur in Logo Local Government Area of the state.

The invaders also set ablaze several houses, leaving scores of residents displaced.

Odugbeho is the community where the herders struck barely a week ago killing 30 people and leaving many others injured.

An indigene of the local government, Isaac Oche, told New Telegraph that the invaders who came in a came in guerrilla style, “entered the village and started shooting from all angles”, adding that efforts by the youths to repel them failed “but the attackers succeeded in burning down many of the houses”.

“They came around 5:30pm the same time they came last Sunday. Our youths made frantic efforts to repel them but couldn’t due to their number and superior firepower. We don’t know what may happen next,” he said.

Another eyewitness, Iyu Goche said, they drew the attention of security agents camped at Akwu, Obagaji and Oweto when they heard the first gunshots but got no response.

“We have seen that the persistent attacks on our land by herdsmen were conspiracies to take over our land. How can one imagine that despite informing the security very early after receiving messages about an imminent attack on Odugbeho, yet no single security agent was seen around the village until the attackers arrived and burnt our village!” he lamented.

In the other attack, witnesses said, the assailants, riding on three motorcycles, invaded Dr. Anbua’s home at about 1:30am and started shooting at his house.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, said the security personnel, who were on guard duty, engaged the gunmen who later retreated and came back 30 minutes later and opened fire on the house again.

The attackers were alleged to have carted away about 17 cows belonging to the governor’s aide.

Like this: Like Loading...