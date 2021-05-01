Again, herdsmen attack two LGA’s in Benue, kill 5 people

Armed militant Fulani herdsmen on Thursday night launched a deadly attack on two Gwer West and Guma local government areas of Benue State, leaving at least five people dead. Saturday Telegraph gathered that in Gwer West, the assailants attacked and killed one Mr. Avindir Agir Nyam in Mbatyough district in the night; while at Imande Akpu village, the invaders killed four people, bringing the total number of people gruesomely murdered to five. Imande Akpu village is located along Gbajimba – Federal University of Agriculture road.

The Killing is coming less than a week after the militants invaded the Abagena IDPs camp and killed seven people and wounded several others. Saturday Telegraph further learnt that the corpse of Nyam was recovered yesterday by youths of the community and deposited at the general hospital morgue in the local government.

The Commander of Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS), Brigadier Clement Apere, confirmed the incident. Apere said that: “The incident is true, once I get the full story behind it, I will let you know.” But the state police command’s spokesperson, DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, said she was not aware of any other killing apart from the attack on IDPs by suspected herdsmen at Abagana village at Agan. “I’m not aware of any other killing apart from Abagana village, at Agan.”

