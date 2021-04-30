Metro & Crime

Again, herdsmen attack two LG’s in Benue kill five people

Armed militant Fulani herdsmen on Thursday night launched a deadly attack on Gwer West and Guma local government areas of Benue State leaving at least five people dead.
New Telegraph learnt that in Gwer West, the assailants attacked and killed one Mr. Avindir Agir Nyam in Mbatyough district; while at Imande Akpu village the invaders killed four people.
Imande Akpu village is located along Gbajimba – Federal University of Agriculture road.
The killings are coming less than a week after the militants invaded the Abagena IDPs camp and killed seven people and wounded several others.
New Telegraph learnt that the corpse of Mr. Avindir Nyam were recovered on Friday by youths of the community and deposited at the morgue at general hospital in the local government.
The Commander of Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS) Brigadier Clement Apere confirmed the incident.
Brigadier General Apere said: “The incident is true, once I get the full story behind it, I will let you know.”

