Again, herdsmen invade Ortom’s village, kill 5 farmers

Some armed suspected Fulani militants on Tuesday night made incursion into Governor Samuel Ortom’s village in Nzorov and killed five peasant farmers. The attack and killings is coming less than 48 hours after unidentified gunmen on Monday invaded the Okokolo settlement in Apopogolo community in Ado Local Government Area of the state, killing a woman and her three chidren. Governor Samuel Ortom who confirmed this to journalists in Makurdi said, the deceased persons were returning from their farms when they ran into the insurgents that lay ambush on them.

“Just last night (on Tuesday some residents of Nzorov in Guma Local Government Area who went to the farm and on their way back, five of them were killed by Fulani herdsmen.” He said the herdsmen have devised fresh tactics to attack residents of the community as they no longer come with their cattle, but come in a guerrilla style to strike and return to their bases. He said, “The herdsmen no longer come with their cattle, they have occupied some areas with their cattle to graze and create fear in the people and destroy and cart away their belongings.”

Governor Ortom lamented the logistics inadequacy of the Nigerian police personnel, to enable them function as well as the failure of the President Muhammadu Buhahi-led administration to recruit more personnel as earlier promised Nigerians to tackle the growing insecurity bedevilling the nation. He noted that if the police were well equipped and more personnel employed, the insecurity bottleneck facing the country would have been greatly surmounted.

