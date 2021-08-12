Metro & Crime

Again, herdsmen invade Ortom’s village, kill 5 farmers

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Some armed suspected Fulani militants on Tuesday night made incursion into Governor Samuel Ortom’s village in Nzorov and killed five peasant farmers. The attack and killings is coming less than 48 hours after unidentified gunmen on Monday invaded the Okokolo settlement in Apopogolo community in Ado Local Government Area of the state, killing a woman and her three chidren. Governor Samuel Ortom who confirmed this to journalists in Makurdi said, the deceased persons were returning from their farms when they ran into the insurgents that lay ambush on them.

“Just last night (on Tuesday some residents of Nzorov in Guma Local Government Area who went to the farm and on their way back, five of them were killed by Fulani herdsmen.” He said the herdsmen have devised fresh tactics to attack residents of the community as they no longer come with their cattle, but come in a guerrilla style to strike and return to their bases. He said, “The herdsmen no longer come with their cattle, they have occupied some areas with their cattle to graze and create fear in the people and destroy and cart away their belongings.”

Governor Ortom lamented the logistics inadequacy of the Nigerian police personnel, to enable them function as well as the failure of the President Muhammadu Buhahi-led administration to recruit more personnel as earlier promised Nigerians to tackle the growing insecurity bedevilling the nation. He noted that if the police were well equipped and more personnel employed, the insecurity bottleneck facing the country would have been greatly surmounted.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

$10m debt: Court declines hearing of Shoprite’s motion against injunction 

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu 

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos has declined hearing of a motion seeking to lift a mareva injunction barring a South African retail firm, Shoprite Checkers (PTY) Limited, from transferring its assets. The judge in a ruling Monday said the matter was not urgent enough to be heard during the court’s […]
Metro & Crime

Police name Ekiti bank robbers’ leader

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju AdO-Ekiti

Police said yesterday that they had identified the leader of the armed robbers who recently raided the only bank at Iyin-Ekiti in Irepodun Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State.   The state Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, who disclosed this, gave the suspect’s name as Omotoyinbo Samuel, who had earlier been declared wanted by […]
Metro & Crime

INEC opposes jailed UNICAL lecturer’s bail application

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Anichebe, Uyo The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has opposed a bail application pending appeal which was filed by convicted Professor Peter Ogban at a High Court sitting in Ikot Ekpene Division, Akwa Ibom State. It would be recalled that the Professor of Soil Science, University of Calabar, (UNICAL) Cross River State, who had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica