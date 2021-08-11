Metro & Crime

Again, herdsmen invade Ortom’s village, kill five farmers

Some armed suspected Fulani militants on Tuesday night invaded Governor Samuel Ortom’s village in Nzorov and killed five peasant farmers.

The attack and killings came less than 48 hours after unidentified gunmen on Monday invaded the Okokolo settlement in Apopogolo community in Ado Local Governmemt Area of the state and killed three children and their mother.

Governor Samuel Ortom, who confirmed this to journalists in Makurdi, said the deceased persons were returning from their farms when they ran into the insurgents that waylaid them.

“Just last night (on Tuesday), some residents of Nzorov in Guma local government area who went to the farm and on their way back, five of them were killed by Fulani herdsmen,” he said.

He said the herdsmen have deviced fresh tactics to attack residents of the community as they no longer come with their cattle, but come in guerrilla style to strike and return to their bases.

He said: “The herdsmen no longer come with their cattle, they have occupied some areas with their cattle to graze and create fear in the people and destroy and cart away their belongings.”

