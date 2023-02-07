Metro & Crime

Again, herdsmen kill 3, injure 3 soldiers in attack on Benue community

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Saturday attacked Ikobi community in Apa Local Government Area of Benue State, killing three persons. This is just as a socio-cultural organisation in the state has raised the alarm that the terrorists are reportedly gathering at the Benue, Nasarawa border to attack more communities in Benue State. New Telegraph gathered that following the attack in Apa LGA, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) were deployed to the area to prevent further attacks. Members of the community said the troops gallantly repelled the invaders.

The OPWS troops were said to have been ambushed by the killer herders in Mbappa, Gwer West Local Government Area of the state, but the troops successfully overpowered them, but three of the soldiers sustained injuries. Speaking to journalists in Makurdi on the sad incident, the President, Tiv Youth Organisation, Comrade Timothy Hembaor described the attack on the military personnel in Gwer West as mindless and barbaric. He wondered why the herders would ambush security men whose role is peacekeeping. Comrade Hembaor called on relevant security agencies to speedily commence the investiga-tion of former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi and the other Fulani elders who recently made statements which he said have spurred the herders to intensify their atrocities in Benue State.

“What the armed Fulanis are now doing in Benue State is not a coincidence. They must have received briefings from the elders who recently wrote a petition to President Buhari against Governor Ortom. An investigation will certainly bring out the truth.” Meanwhile, Leaders of the Benue socio-cultural organisation made up of the Mdzough-UTiv, Ochetoha K’Idoma and Omi Nyi’Igede, led by Chief Iorbee Ihagh said the planned attack is coming in the wake of an ethnic colouration painted to the military air raid operation in Akwanaja, Doma Local Government Area, LGA of Nasarawa State during which some terrorists were said to have been killed by former Emir of Kano, Mallam Sanusi Lamido. “So, we want to state unequivocally and with emphasis that Sanusi Lamido Sanusi and his cotravelers are the sponsors of the attack and by extension, the killers of the people of Benue State.” While calling on security agencies in the country “to arrest, question and subsequently hold Sanusi and cohorts responsible for the reprisal attacks that have already taken place as well as any further attacks on the people of Benue State,, the leaders also admonished President Muhammadu Buhari to evolve deliberate and decisive steps to stop the planned ethnic cleansing in Benue State.

 

