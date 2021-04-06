Again herdsmen matchet, brutalize 3 farmers in Ekiti

Three farmers in Ekiti State were brutally assaulted on Tuesday by people suspected to be herders in Irele-Ekiti, Ikole Local Government Area of the state.

This is coming less than a month after two farmers were Killed by suspected herdsmen in Isaba Ekiti in the same local government area.

It was learnt that the fully armed assailants,who were six in number, besieged the farm settlement in the early hours of Tuesday and unleashed terror on the three farmers, who sustained deep scars from the assault.

The victims were said to have been rushed to the Ikole General Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

