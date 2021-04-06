Metro & Crime

Again herdsmen matchet, brutalize 3 farmers in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti Comment(0)

Three farmers  in Ekiti State were brutally assaulted on Tuesday by people suspected to be herders in Irele-Ekiti, Ikole Local Government Area of the state.

 

This is coming less than a month after two farmers were Killed by suspected herdsmen in Isaba Ekiti in the same local government area.

 

It was learnt that the fully armed assailants,who were six in number, besieged the farm settlement in the early hours of Tuesday and unleashed terror on the three farmers, who sustained deep scars from the assault.

 

The victims were said to have been rushed to the Ikole General Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Zamfara kidnap: We slept on faeces, human parts – Schoolgirls

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd

●I met my abducted dad in bandits’ camp, says student ●Gov: Repentant bandits assisted in the release Students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State have been released after four days in captivity of their abductors. The girls yesterday relived their experience while being held hostage by the gunmen who kidnapped them from their […]
Metro & Crime

EFCC arraigns hacker over attempted theft, extortion threats at Access Bank

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Wednesday arraigned a self acclaimed hacker, Chris Ihebuzor, before an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos over alleged stealing, cyber stalking and demanding money with written threats from Access Bank Plc. Ihebuzor was docked on a 6 count charge bothering on stealing, unauthorized access and modification of computer materials. […]
Metro & Crime

Ticket hike: Police kill protesting bike rider, injure four

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Policemen attached to Adigboluja Police Station have allegedly shot and killed a motorcyclist at Ojodu, Berger area of Ogun State. The policemen also reportedly injured three other motorcycle riders. It was learnt that the motorcyclists were protesting against the hike in ticket fee imposed on them by a newly created body called ‘ROMO’. The body […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica