Metro & Crime

Again, hoodlums invade Benue LG warehouse, loot relief materials for flood victims

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Comment(0)

Some hoodlums Thursday invaded the Otukpo Local Government secretariat in Benue State and looted food and non-food items donated by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to victims of this year’s flood disaster.
The North Central Zonal Coordinator of National Emergency Management Agency, Eugene Nyelong on Tuesday this week, donated the items to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) for the victims in four local government areas of Makurdi, Guma, Otukpo and Agatu.
The items were promptly distributed to the affected local governments by the Executive Secretary of SEMA, Dr. Emmanuel Shior.
The items included rice, beans, vegetable oil, salt, seasoning, tomatoes, pasta, sugar, mattresses, mosquito nets, blankets, bath towel, detergents, soaps, diapers, sanitary pads, clothing, cooking pots and stoves, plastic buckets, cement, roofing sheets and nails
But New Telegraph learnt that while the materials were being shared to affected victims at the local government’s secretariat, stout looking hoodlums invaded and disrupted the process looting the items in the process.
An eyewitness who did pleaded anonymity said: “Despite the presence of heavily armed security men, the process was disrupted by those who were not accredited and the materials were looted.”
Chairman of the local government, George Alli, however, denied that the relief materials were looted, saying “some people attacked the beneficiaries of the relief materials who had collected the items and snatched it from them”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Nigeria near state of anarchy, say Church leaders, ministers

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Church leaders and ministers in the five arms of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have raised the alarm over sociopolitical challenges facing the country, saying that the country needs prayers now more than ever before. Speaking with journalists in Ilorin during a one-day annual conference of the Church Leaders and Ministers Fellowship of Nigeria, […]
Metro & Crime

‘I defiled minor after pastor cast spell on me’

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A 67-year-old man, James Olajoyetan, arrested for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl, has told detectives attached to the Lagos State Police Command that he committed the act after a pastor cast a spell on him.   The suspect was said to have allegedly defiled the girl when she came to celebrate Sallah with her visually […]
Metro & Crime

Covid 19: Multichoice Ibadan staff tests positive; Customers cautioned

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The management of Multichoice Nigeria has disclosed that a member of staff at their branch in Onireke Street, Jericho, Ibadan has tested positive for coronavirus. A statement signed on behalf of the management by Caroline Oghuma, on Monday, said the person is now receiving medical care and admonished anyone who has visited the branch in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: