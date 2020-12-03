Again, hoodlums invade Benue LG warehouse, loot relief materials for flood victims

Some hoodlums Thursday invaded the Otukpo Local Government secretariat in Benue State and looted food and non-food items donated by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to victims of this year’s flood disaster.

The North Central Zonal Coordinator of National Emergency Management Agency, Eugene Nyelong on Tuesday this week, donated the items to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) for the victims in four local government areas of Makurdi, Guma, Otukpo and Agatu.

The items were promptly distributed to the affected local governments by the Executive Secretary of SEMA, Dr. Emmanuel Shior.

The items included rice, beans, vegetable oil, salt, seasoning, tomatoes, pasta, sugar, mattresses, mosquito nets, blankets, bath towel, detergents, soaps, diapers, sanitary pads, clothing, cooking pots and stoves, plastic buckets, cement, roofing sheets and nails

But New Telegraph learnt that while the materials were being shared to affected victims at the local government’s secretariat, stout looking hoodlums invaded and disrupted the process looting the items in the process.

An eyewitness who did pleaded anonymity said: “Despite the presence of heavily armed security men, the process was disrupted by those who were not accredited and the materials were looted.”

Chairman of the local government, George Alli, however, denied that the relief materials were looted, saying “some people attacked the beneficiaries of the relief materials who had collected the items and snatched it from them”.

Like this: Like Loading...