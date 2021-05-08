Sports

Again, Iheanacho gets EPL Player of Month Awards nomination

Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been nominated for April’s Premier League Player of the Month awards following his brilliant display for Leicester City t’s Iheanacho’s second consecutive nomination for the award, having won the gong in March. The Nigerian international has been Leicester’s top man in the last few months. Iheanacho has scored 10 league goals for the Foxes this season, but four came in April, while he also registered two assists. The former Manchester City man also scored the goal that sent Leicester to their first FA Cup final since 1969. Iheanacho will battle it out with Jesse Lingard, Trent Alexander Arnold, Stuart Dallas, Mason Greenwood, Matheus Pereira, Allan Saint-Maximin, and Chris Wood for the award.

Sports

CAF Confed Cup: Enyimba to know quarterfinal foes today

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Enyimba Football Club will today know their quarterfinal opponents in the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup, New Telegraph can report. The People’s Elephant top Group A to qualify for the last eight after beating Orlando Pirates of South Africa 1-0 through Cyril Olisema’s 95thminute goal in Aba, Abia State on Wednesday. The journey for the twotime […]
Sports

COVID-19: Ndidi, Iwobi, other Eagles’ stars may miss Benin, Lesotho games

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

Liverpool’s Klopp leads charge to stop players from travelling Clubs can hold on to players –FIFA Nigeria may pay heavily for the lack-lustre display in the back-to-back Africa Nations Cup qualifiers against Sierra Leone as the Super Eagles stars may not be able to honour the forthcoming games in the FIFA window. Managers in top […]
Sports

Iheanacho, Ndidi leave Eagles again – Oliseh

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Former Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh has praised the duo of Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi after their outstanding performances on Sunday that knocked Manchester United out of the FA Cup. Following an impressive past few weeks, striker Iheanacho produced a man of the match display as he scored twice and assisted another […]

