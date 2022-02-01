Business

Again, IMF, World Bank move annual meetings to Washington from Morocco

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank will hold their annual meetings in Washington this year and in Marrakesh in 2023, the second time the institutions have pushed back plans for Morocco to host due to the COVID-19.

 

The lenders traditionally hold their October annual meetings in Washington two out of every three years, with the third year in another location.

 

The last in-person meetings held outside Washington were in Bali, Indonesia, in October 2018. The decision was taken in consultation with Morocco, the Washington- based organisations said in an emailed statement on Monday. Marrakesh was originally scheduled to host the annual meetings last October before the plan was pushed back to this year due to the pandemic.

 

The gatherings typically draw thousands of delegates, observers and journalists from over 180 member countries.

 

The meetings were held virtually in 2020 and returned to in-person format in October, but with access to IMF and World Bank headquarters greatly restricted and without the in-person public debates and discussions on global economic issues that for years have been a feature of the event.

 

IMF, last week in an update of its World Economic Outlook, noted that almost half of nations, including the vast majority of those in Africa, trail the vaccination level that the Fund set as target for the end of last year in order to curb COVID- 19.

 

 

Morocco has one of the highest vaccination rates among nations on African continent at over 60 per cent.

 

