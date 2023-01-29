News Top Stories

Again, INEC extends PVC collection to Feb 5

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has again extended the ongoing collection of continued permanent voter’s cards (PVCs), but said it will be the last extension of the exercise. The commission had earlier extended the exercise from January 22, when it was originally supposed to end, to January 29. A statement yesterday by National Commissioner Festus Okoye, said the exercise has been extended in all INEC local government offices nationwide by additional one week, and will end on February 5. He also stated that collection period “has further been extended by an additional two hours and will start at 9am and end at 5pm daily, including Saturdays and Sundays.

“This is the second time the commission is extending PVC collection nationwide and this will be the last extension of the exercise.” Okoye, who is Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, explained that the decision for the extension was reached at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on Friday. “It will be recalled that at the meeting with RECs on Friday, 28th January 2023, the Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, indicated that the commission will not hesitate to consider additional measures to ensure that all citizens have ample opportunity to collect their PVCs ahead of the general election.

“Having reviewed reports from all the states of the federation, the commission is encouraged by the progress made so far as more Nigerians troop out daily to collect their PVCs.” The National Commissioner advised those who engaged in double and multiple registration not bother to “visiting any of the commission’s offices as the commission did not print their PVCs. “The commission will continue to act on all reported cases of sharp practices during the ongoing PVC collection and will ensure that no Nigerian is disadvantaged and all those that carried out valid registration have an opportunity of collecting their PVCs.”

 

Our Reporters

