Again, INEC extends PVC collection

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has again extended the ongoing collection of continued Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs), but said it will be the last extension of the exercise.

The Commission had earlier extended the exercise from January 29, when it was originally supposed to end, to January 29.

A statement on Saturday by National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, said the exercise has been extended in all INEC local government offices nationwide by additional one week, and will now end on February 5.

He also stated that collection period: “Has further been extended by an additional two hours and will start at 9am and end at 5pm daily including Saturdays and Sundays.

“This is the second time the Commission is extending PVC collection nationwide and this will be the last extension of the exercise.”

Okoye, who is Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, explained that the decision for the extension was reached at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on Friday.

 

 

