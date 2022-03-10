Again, IPOB demands unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu

TheIndigenousPeople of Biafra (IPOB) has again demanded the unconditional release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, arguing that he committed no offence known to law to warrant his prosecution hence the introduction of new charges in the case, which it described as mere delay tactics by the Federal Government to drag theissue.

The group yesterday in a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, and which a copy was obtained by the New Telegraph, said that the “Federal Government in its desperation to manufacture offences that may provide suitable grounds to proffer charges where no offence known to law existed, severally carried out six successive amendments to the frivolous charges filed against Nnamdi Kanu.”

The separatist group further demanded explanation to the charge of treasonable felony earlier proffered against Nnamdi Kanu? “Thus, they have now amended the present new 15-count charges, which still hold no water. If the Nigerian government and its AGF knew what they were doing, they should save themselves from the disgrace that is about to befall them because Nnamdi Kanu committed no offence known to the laws of Nigeria and the world for that matter.”

