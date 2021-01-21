Again, judge withdraws from Ebonyi PDP suit

A judge handling the suit filed by Chief Onyekachi Nwaebonyi in Ebonyi State High Court sitting in Abakaliki, challenging dissolution of the state’s Executive Committee of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP), Justice Vincent Nwanchor, yesterday recused himself from the matter.

The withdrawal was the third time judges would recuse themeselves from the case after Justice Elvis Ngene and the state Chief Judge, Justice Anslem Nwigwe did same some weeks ago when the matter was handed over to them.

The suit which was fixed for ruling on Monday was again adjourned to yesterday following an application by lawyer to the defendants, Chief Mudi Erenede that they had filed an appeal challenging the court’s jurisdiction. However, at the resumed sitting yesterday, Erenede tendered another application, asking the judge, Justice Nwanchor to recuse himself on the grounds that he was a brother to deputy governor of the state, Dr. Kelechi Igwe who was an interested party in the matter.

He argued that the judge had failed to protect him in the last adjourned date when lawyer to Chief Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, Chief Roy Nweze threatened to slap him. He insisted that the judge must to hand off the matter. But in his counter motion, Nwebonyi’s lawyer urged the court to dismiss the application as the claim of brotherhood with the deputy governor would not taint his judgment even as there was no evidence to support a claim that he threatened to slap defendants’ lawyer.

