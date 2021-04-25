Again, Kwara tops Progressive Governors’ Achievements Chart

Kwara has been reported to have topped the table of developmental strides recorded across states governed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the month of March, 2021.

This was contained in a magazine published by the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF).

Solihu Muhammad Lukman, Director General of the PGF, said in a briefing note announcing the Progressive Strides for March that Kwara State led the national table with 19 strides across various sectors, including social investment, health, sports, agriculture, and education, among others, making the state with the most developmental initiatives for the month.

Recall that Kwara State had similarly topped the Progressive Strides in August 2020.

“In general, there is an all-round increase in the pattern of initiatives introduced by the states with Kwara State recording the most initiatives for this month, having 19 strides. These cut across health care, education, infrastructure, security, welfare, economy, agriculture, environment as well as sports,” he said.

“Ekiti State follows with 14 strides; Jigawa and Lagos, 12 each; Ogun, 11 while Kaduna and Nasarawa have 10 each. Kogi and Niger record 8 strides each; Kano, 7 as Gombe gets 6. Kebbi and Ondo emerge with 5 strides each; Osun and Plateau, 4 each; Borno, Ebonyi and Katsina, 3 each. Finally, 2 strides were recorded each in Imo and Yobe states.”

