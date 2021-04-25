Metro & Crime

Again, Kwara tops Progressive Governors’ Achievements Chart

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin  Comment(0)

Kwara has been reported to have topped the table of developmental strides recorded across states governed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the month of March, 2021.

This was contained in a magazine published by the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF).

 

Solihu Muhammad Lukman, Director General of the PGF, said in a briefing note announcing the Progressive Strides for March that Kwara State led the national table with 19 strides across various sectors, including social investment, health, sports, agriculture, and education, among others, making the state with the most developmental initiatives for the month.

 

Recall that Kwara State had similarly topped the Progressive Strides in August 2020.

 

“In general, there is an all-round increase in the pattern of initiatives introduced by the states with Kwara State recording the most initiatives for this month, having 19 strides. These cut across health care, education, infrastructure, security, welfare, economy, agriculture, environment as well as sports,” he said.

 

“Ekiti State follows with 14 strides; Jigawa and Lagos, 12 each; Ogun, 11 while Kaduna and Nasarawa have 10 each. Kogi and Niger record 8 strides each; Kano, 7 as Gombe gets 6. Kebbi and Ondo emerge with 5 strides each; Osun and Plateau, 4 each; Borno, Ebonyi and Katsina, 3 each. Finally, 2 strides were recorded each in Imo and Yobe states.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos: Fire guts 7 vehicles on Otedola Bridge

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tragedy struck in the early hours of Saturday, when fire gutted seven vehicles on Otedola Bridge along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. It could not be confirmed if there were casualties, but the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident. According to Oke-Osanyintolu, the fire has been doused by a rescue […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Two more health workers test positive in Nasarawa

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel

Two more health workers have tested positive for coronavirus in Nasarawa State, bringing the number of those, who tested positive in the state to 52.     The reported two cases were revealed by a health worker, who spoke with our Correspondent on the condition of anonymity.     According to the source, the number […]
Metro & Crime

Again, bandits attack Niger community

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

 *15 feared drown fleeing     Armed bandits on Saturday evening launched another attack on Gurmana Ward, Shiroro Local Government Area, Niger State.     New Telegraph learnt that over 15 people were feared to have drowned in River Kaduna, as they tried to escape from the bandits’ attack.     Sources said that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica