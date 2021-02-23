News Top Stories

Again, lack of service stalls Oduah’s arraignment

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja Comment(0)

The failure of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to serve corruption charges on two defendants yesterday stalled the arraignment of a former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah, on fraud and corruption allegations.

 

Oduah’s arraignment was first stalled on February 9, following her absence in court which prosecution counsel, Hassan Liman (SAN) tied to nonservice of court processes. Trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, then rescheduled her arraignment for Monday, February 22.

 

However, when the case was called yesterday, although Oduah this time was present in court and was represented by Chief Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), but her arraignment again failed due to non-service of suit on two other defendants. The prosecution counsel had told the court that the commission was yet to serve the fifth and sixth defendants specifically with the court processes.

 

Lima then sought a short adjournment to enable the prosecution serve the defendants, which are corporate bodies, at their respective addresses. In a short ruling, Justice Ekwo granted the request and directed that the defendants be served within 14 days.

 

The judge subsequently fixed April 19 for the arraignment of the defendants. Oduah, who is a senator representing Anambra North Senatorial District, is to stand trial alongside eight others on a 26-count criminal charge bordering on corruption, misappropriation and money laundering running into billions of naira.

 

The senator was said to have committed the alleged offences when she served as Minister of Aviation under former President Goodluck Jonathan. In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CR/316/20, the defendants were, in count one charged with money laundering, while in count two,

 

Oduah, in connivance with one Gloria Odita, Company Sec diaretary of Sea Petroleum & Gas Conthat Ltd. (SPGC), was accused to have “used your position to transfer the sum of N839,780,738… which money you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act to wit: fraud and thereby, committed an offence contrary to Section 15(2) (b) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 (As Amended) and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act”.

 

She was also accused of illegally transferring another sum of N838,000,000 in count three. In count four, both Oduah and Odita were accused of laundering another sum of NI,629,250,000 in February 2014 and another N1.629,250,000 in count five.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Violated, defiled by their fathers

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA reports from Abakaliki

In Ebonyi State, rape and defilement have continued to be on the increase with children becoming more victims. UCHENNA INYA reports from Abakaliki     Chioma, 10, (surname withheld), a native of Ekoli Edda, in Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state was hawking moi moi in the area when a 40-year-old man, Kingsley […]
News

Boeing 737 MAX to fly again after 20-month grounding

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Boeing’s 737 MAX jet has got the approval to fly again, 20 months after it was grounded around the world, following two deadly crashes, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said yesterday. However, the troubled plane will not return to the skies immediately. The aviation regulator requires the planes to first be fitted with new […]
News

PDP, industry players hail dividends of Edo Modular Refinery

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and players in the petroleum industry have assured Edo voters that the reelection of Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the party in the September 19 gubernatorial election, will ramp up industrialisation efforts and sustain the emerging pro-business posture of the state government. They also expressed optimism that the 5500bpd Edo Modular […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica