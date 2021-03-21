Metro & Crime

Again, Lagos declares war Traffic Law offenders, impounds 150 motorcycles

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

*To prosecute 180 motorists, deploys taskforce to flash points

The Lagos State government has declared war on traffic law offenders across the state, saying it was set to prosecute 180 motorists who flouted the traffic law.

 

This was even as the state government has also deployed officers of the taskforce to the flashpoints area across to tackle incidences of traffic gridlock in some areas and other security and environmental challenges.

 

New Telegraph learnt the areas where the officers were deployed to include: Adeniji Adele, Third Mainland Bridge, Igando-Iba Junction, Ikeja Along, Badore Road and Mile 12-Ketu Road.

 

Speaking with the New Telegraph, the chairman of the state Task Force and Special Offence Unit, CSP Shola Jejeloye, who disclosed this, said that 150 commercial motorcycles were also impounded for plying the prohibited roads and bridges.

 

He confirmed the deployment of the task force men to the flashpoints, said that the agency would continue to ensure sanity on Lagos roads and deal with recalcitrant motorists who fail to comply with the law.

 

It was learnt that task force was also deployed to the area to reduces the incidences of deadly attacks on the officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

