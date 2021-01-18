Metro & Crime

Again, Lagos gets court order to auction 88 vehicles

Posted on

 

Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental and Special Offences Unit has said that it  has obtained a ‘Court Order’ authorising it to auction 88 vehicles forfieted by the Lagos State Mobile Court.
Speaking on the planned auction, the Taskforce Chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye disclosed that the vehicles to be auctioned by the government were impounded by the enforcement team of the agency for driving against traffic (one-way) in different parts of the state.
According to him: “They were all arraigned and forfieted by court in line with Part (3) item (27) of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reformed Law of 2018.”
CSP Jejeloye confirmed that the Public Auction would hold in line with COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday, January 20, at the Agency’s Car Park, (Behind Shoprite), Alausa, Ikeja.
He urged motorists both private and commercial bus drivers to desists from driving against traffic (one-way) as the penalty is out right forfieture of such vehicle to the government without any option of any fine.

Reporter

