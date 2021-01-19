News

Again, Lagos gets court’s order to auction 88 vehicles

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences Unit said that it has obtained a court order authorising it to auction 88 vehicles forfeited by the Lagos State Mobile Court. Task force Chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye disclosed that the 88 vehicles to be auctioned by the government were impounded by the enforcement team of the agency for driving against traffic (one-way) at different parts of the state.

According to him, “they were all arraigned and forfeited by court in line with Part (3) item (27) of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reformed Law of 2018.” Jejeloye confirmed that the public auction would hold in line with ‘COVID-19’ protocols tomorrow at the agency’s Car Park, (Behind Shoprite), Alausa, Ikeja. He urged motorists both private and commercial bus drivers to desists from driving against traffic (one-way) as the penalty was out right forfeiture of such vehicle to the government without any option of fine.

While reiterating the state government’s zero-tolerance for the violation of the law under any guise, the Chairman confirmed that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu has directed the operatives of the agency to continue prosecuting traffic offenders until sanity was restored on our roads and law-abiding residents were allowed to commute without being impeded by unlawful individuals.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Jigawa APC: Is Badaru losing grip?

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR writes

MUHAMMAD KABIR writes on the battle for the control of the Jigawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) between forces loyal to Governor Abubakar Badaru and Senator Sabo Nakudu   Recent political developments in Jigawa State seem to indicatethatGovernorAbubakar Badaru is gradually losing grip of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and might […]
News

Giadom to INEC: ‘I’m the acting APC National Chairman’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Victor Giadom, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has written a letter to the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), introducing himself as the  acting National Chairman of the ruling party. The party has been embroiled in a leadership crisis following the appeal court ruling that upheld the suspension of […]
News

Ortom condemns attack on Zulum’s convoy

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen and Baba Negedu

ACF raises alarm over level of insecurity   Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has condemned the attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, in which about 30 persons were feared dead and others injured. Governor Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, sympathized with his Borno State […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica