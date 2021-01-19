Again, Lagos gets court’s order to auction 88 vehicles

Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences Unit said that it has obtained a court order authorising it to auction 88 vehicles forfeited by the Lagos State Mobile Court. Task force Chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye disclosed that the 88 vehicles to be auctioned by the government were impounded by the enforcement team of the agency for driving against traffic (one-way) at different parts of the state.

According to him, “they were all arraigned and forfeited by court in line with Part (3) item (27) of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reformed Law of 2018.” Jejeloye confirmed that the public auction would hold in line with ‘COVID-19’ protocols tomorrow at the agency’s Car Park, (Behind Shoprite), Alausa, Ikeja. He urged motorists both private and commercial bus drivers to desists from driving against traffic (one-way) as the penalty was out right forfeiture of such vehicle to the government without any option of fine.

While reiterating the state government’s zero-tolerance for the violation of the law under any guise, the Chairman confirmed that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu has directed the operatives of the agency to continue prosecuting traffic offenders until sanity was restored on our roads and law-abiding residents were allowed to commute without being impeded by unlawful individuals.

