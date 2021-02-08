Metro & Crime

Again, Lagos goes tough on traffic offenders, auctions 83 vehicles

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

*As Task Force declares war on ‘One Chance’ operators, urchins

As the war against traffic offences continue to gain momentum, the Lagos State Ministry of Justice in collaboration with the state’s Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences Unit Monday auctioned another set of vehicles numbering about 83.

 

This was even as the Chairman of the Taskforce, CSP Shola Jejeloye insisted that the continued auctioned of the erring vehicles was not meant for revenue generation but to discourage lawlessness and possible loss of lives resulting from activities of ‘one-way’ and ‘hit and run’ drivers.

 

New Telegraph learnt that Monday’s public auction of the 83 forfeited vehicles was on the orders of the Lagos State Special Offences Mobile Court for the violation of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018.The auctioned vehicles were earlier impounded in different areas of the state.

 

The auction, which held at the premises of the task force in Alausa, Ikeja in accordance with the forfeiture order of the Court, had the Chairman of the task force , the Coordinator of the State Special Offences Mobile Court and representatives of the Ministry of Justice present at the well organised and transparent public auction, attended by a large number of residents.

 

Speaking on the exercise, Jejeloye said that there was need for motorists to have a change of mind by desisting from driving against traffic.

 

He added that the agency has the mandate of the state Commissioner of Police to go against the offenders.

 

Jejeloye added that the agency would also go after the ‘one chance’ robbers who are also in the habit of driving against the traffic to escape from crime scenes.

 

On the legality of the auctioned vehicles, the Coordinator, Lagos State Special Offences Mobile Court, Mrs Arinola Ogbara said: “There is a lot of processes and transparency to the public auction. Moreso, some of the people whose cars were seized have been told to pay a fine without their cars being forfeited based on the strength of evidence they presented at the Mobile Court. Driving against traffic (one way) has caused a huge number of accidents and untold losses to property and human lives.”

 

The auction exercise was conducted by a licensed Auctioneer, Mr Ade Onanuga, of CR Limited Auction House.

