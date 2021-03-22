News

Again, Lagos impounds 150 motorcycles

The Lagos State government yesterday declared war on traffic law offenders across the state, saying it was set to prosecute 180 motorists who flouted the traffic law.

 

This was even as the state government has also deployed officers of the taskforce to the flashpoints area across to tackle incidents of traffic gridlock in some areas and other security and environmental challenges.

 

New Telegraph gathered the areas where the officers were deployed to include: Adeniji Adele, Third Mainland Bridge, Igando-Iba Junction, Ikeja Along, Badore Road and Mile 12-Ketu Road.

Speaking with the New Telegraph, the Chairman of the state’s Taskforce and Special Offence Unit, CSP Shola Jejeloye, who disclosed this, said that 150 commercial motorcycles were also impounded for plying the prohibited roads and bridges.

 

He confirmed the deployment of the taskforce men to the flashpoints, said the agency would continue to ensure sanity on Lagos roads and deal with recalcitrant motorists who fail to comply with the law.

