Again, Lagos shuts Chrisland School over student’s death

Kayode Olanrewaju

 

The Lagos State Government has ordered the closure of Chrisland School following the death of a 12-year-old student of the college.

Whitney Adeniran was alleged to have slumped and died during the school’s annual inter-house sporting competition, which was held at Agege Stadium last Thursday.

The parents, who alleged foul play and the school’s complicity in the death of their daughter, has called the Lagos State Government and police to carry out thorough investigation and probe into her death with a view to securing justice for their late daughter.

However the Lagos State Ministry of Education on Sunday ordered the temporary closure of Chrisland School following the reported death of the student of the school.

According to a statement signed by the state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, the closure was ordered pending the outcome of a full investigation into the incident.

The statement said: “Mrs. Adefisayo, on behalf of the state Ministry of Education, commiserated with Mr. and Mrs. Adeniran, parents of Whitney, and prayed for the repose of her soul.

“We also note the impact of this unfortunate event on family, friends and acquaintance of Whytney and call for calm as we assure that no effort will be spared in investigating the incident.”

Meanwhile, the management of Chrisland College Sunday absolved the school from any complicity or negligence in the death of the student.

 

