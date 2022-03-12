Again, Made Kuti performs with Wizkid

Barely three months into 2022, Afrobeat rising star, Made Kuti, has been making giant strides as he once again made Cameo appearance on live stage with Grammys Award winner, Wizkid during a recent event following the duo earlier appearance on stage weeks back. The 26-year-old singer has been working assiduously to surpass his achievements in 2021. The grandson of late Afrobeat legend, Fela Ani- kulapo Kuti, has continued to define his purpose on the global music scene. Since January 2022, Made has become a regular performer at the New Afrikan Shrine, where he serenades fans and guests with his musical dexterity on different days of the week.

Made, aside working with his father, Femi Kuti, has continued to grow in leaps and bound. Last weekend, the young Kuti made the entire Kuti musical dynasty proud as he went on stage at three different times to receive plaques in honour of his grandfather and father’s contribution to the global music scene. In the first stance, Made received a legendary award for his grandfather and Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

Again, he walked up to the stage to receive another award on behalf of his father, Femi Kuti, for his contribution to the Afrobeat genre of music. Just before retiring for the night, Made joined Wizkid on stage to perform one of Fela’s hit songs, When Trouble Sleep. Though brief, Made left guests at the event asking for more as his sweet voice brought back sweet memories of the late Abami Eda’s enthralling abilities on stage. Earlier in the week, BB

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...