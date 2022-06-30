Again, major gas blow out occurs in Sangana community

Barely eight months after a major gas leak occurred in Sangana community in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, from an Adriatic one rig owned by Conoil, another one reportedly occurred yesterday evening. Recall that a major gas leak occurred in that community on November1, 2021 leaving the community devasted with series of health challenges. Confirming the leakage, the Chairman or Sangana Fishing Union, Noel Ikonikumo, said the gas was just oozing out from the rig spreading fast into the sea and the blowing into the community. He said: “The gas is oozing out now as we are talking, more than the other one. It is now getting to the point of the rig burning now. The rig wants to start burning now. “It is still from the same rig. They even brought another one to join that one. There are two rigs there now by the same con oil Adriatic one and another one. It happened this evening and it is very severe worse than even the other one.”
