Again, NACCIMA laments Nigeria’s rising debt profile

With the country’s foreign debt showing an increase of 150 per cent, from $15 billion in September 2017 to $38 billion as at September 2021, the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has joined other private sector groups to call for a rethink in the ways the present administration source for loans for critical infrastructure development in the country.

The National President, NACCIMA, Ide John Udeagbala, made this known in an interview with this newspaper, saying that the chamber and other members of the organised private sector operators were visibly concerned with the rising public debt profile amidst its economic consequences for the future. According to him, the chamber, as the regulator of other chambers of commerces, business community operators and organised private sector, is worried over the accumulation of the public debt and debt service repayments in the country at a period of dwindling government revenue amidst insecurity and other financial containment.

Udeagbala explained that pro-debt argument had been consistently put forward that Nigeria’s public debt is relatively sustainable at 25 per cent of its GDP (Gross Domestic Product). He added that it was now generally accepted that the current level of debt service payments were considerably high and unsustainable given the dwindling government revenue.

The NACCIMA national president said that it was timely for the present administration to explore other sources of funding such as preference for an increased tax base over increased taxes, and leveraging public-privatepartnerships for tax credits spread over time. While speaking on the country’s public debt, Udeagbala explained that “Nigeria’s total foreign debt, as at September 2021, stood at $38 billion, an increase of around 150 per cent from $15 billion in September 2017.

“While domestic debt rose by 38 per cent from N16 trillion to N22 trillion over the same period. While a prodebt argument has been consistently put forward that Nigeria’s public debt is relatively sustainable at 25 per cent of its GDP, it is now generally accepted that the current levels of debt service payments are considerably high and unsustainable, given dwindling government revenues.

“NACCIMA, once again, counsels all levels of government, especially the legislative and the executive branches to consider other sources of funding, such as a preference for an increased tax base over increased taxes, and leveraging publicprivate- partnerships for tax credits spread over time.” It will be recalled that recently, Agusto & Co, research, credit ratings and credit risk management firm in its economic outlook for the year 2022 titled, “Nigeria inin 2022,” that Nigeria’s local debt was projected to about N43 trillion this year. According to the report, the local currency borrowing will increase to about N43 trillion which is about 860 per cent of government revenue compared to a median of about 200 per cent for the central governments of key economies in sub-Saharan Africa while the foreign currency borrowing would expectedly hit N2.1 trillion. This means that during the year, the Federal Government is expected to borrow N5 billion, added to the country’s current N38 billion debt.

