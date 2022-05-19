Again, NERC insists no plan to increase electricity tariff

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has clarified that its recent reviews do not automatically translate into a hike in electricity tariffs. The clarification was sequel outcry on the recent reports of an increase in tariffs by the electricity distribution companies, (DisCos.) NERC made the clarification in a statement it published on Tuesday and titled ‘Notice of Compliance in Respect of the Biannual Review of the Revenue Requirements of Licenses’ published.’

The electricity market regulator stated that where the impact of improved efficiency in operating parameters for individual licensees exceeded the impact of changes in macroeconomic parameters, endusers might be reduced as exhibited in some tariff classes under the Multi Year Tariff Order, MYTO 2022.

The commission furing ther notified that in compliance with the Electric Power Sector Reform Act, EPSRA, and other extant industry rules, it would commence the processes for the July 2022 minor review of the MYTO 2022 to consider changes in relevant macroeconomic indices, generation capacity and CAPEX required for evacuation and distribution of the available generation capacity in compliance with extant rules. On Thursday, May 5, 2022, it was reported that NERChad approved that six power distribution companies (DisCos) should increase their

