Again, New Telegraph shines at MAN Reporter of the Year Award

New Telegraph Newspaper was the cynosure of all eyes yesterday at this year’s Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN)’s Reporter- of-the-Year award in Lagos as its Industry Editor, Taiwo Hassan, and photographer, Godwin Irekhe, won both the MAN-of-the-Year 2022 award for the print and photo journalists category respectively.

Speaking at the Award/Presidential Media Luncheon in Lagos, President of MAN, Otunba Francis Meshioye, explained that Hassan defeated Merit Ibe of Sun Newspaper to the second position. Indeed, this is the fourth time in a roll that New Telegraph will be winning the MAN Reporter of-the-Year Award. Irekhe in the photojournalists category defeated Akeem Salau of Vanguard Newspaper.

A breakdown of the scores for the newspaper category, according to the MAN’s president, showed that Hassan scored 86 points after submitting 91 news entries that were all approved by MAN assessors. His 86 points was the overall highest points scored in the award covering print, electronic and online categories.

