News Top Stories

Again, New Telegraph shines at MAN Reporter of the Year Award

Posted on Author Favour Okore Comment(0)

New Telegraph Newspaper was the cynosure of all eyes yesterday at this year’s Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN)’s Reporter- of-the-Year award in Lagos as its Industry Editor, Taiwo Hassan, and photographer, Godwin Irekhe, won both the MAN-of-the-Year 2022 award for the print and photo journalists category respectively.

Speaking at the Award/Presidential Media Luncheon in Lagos, President of MAN, Otunba Francis Meshioye, explained that Hassan defeated Merit Ibe of Sun Newspaper to the second position. Indeed, this is the fourth time in a roll that New Telegraph will be winning the MAN Reporter of-the-Year Award. Irekhe in the photojournalists category defeated Akeem Salau of Vanguard Newspaper.

A breakdown of the scores for the newspaper category, according to the MAN’s president, showed that Hassan scored 86 points after submitting 91 news entries that were all approved by MAN assessors. His 86 points was the overall highest points scored in the award covering print, electronic and online categories.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

246 new infections as Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases top 66,000

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 246 new coronavirus infections in 10 states and the Federal Vapital Territory (FCT). With the new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded across the country has now exceeded 66,000. The fresh infections were confirmed in the agency’s update for November 21, 2020. According […]
News

Edo 2020: APC alleges foul play, to decide on next step

Posted on Author Reporter

    The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has alleged foul play in the September 19, 2020 governorship election, but called on party members to stay calm, while the leaders study the result and decide what is next. This was contained in a statement by the Chairman of the APC Media Campaign Council, […]
News

NDLEA boss urges youths to shun drug abuse

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Commander, Idiroko Borderland Special Area Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mrs Archie- Abia Ibinabo, has cautioned youths against drug abuse, charging them to live a meaningful life.   Ibinabo gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Idiroko, Ogun State. She admonished the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica