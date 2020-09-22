Again, Niger gets five-day ultimatum to close Bida-Minna road

A few days after bowing to pressure from the Federal Government to rescind its decision on the closure of state-owned roads, Niger State government was yesterday given a five-day ultimatum by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to close the roads again to fast track the construction of the Bida- Minna road.

Aggrievedmembersof the APC in the three local governmentareasaffectedbytheroad closure, called on the Federal Governmenttocreatealternative routes, saying to avoid any drastic, but peaceful action by the restive youths and indeed the entirecommunity, theroad should be closed to afford contractors carry out their work.

It will be recalled that the stategovernment, throughthe Chief of Staff totheGovernor, Ibrahim Balarabe, had vowed not to open the roads to articulatedvehicles, sayingthat;“We will not go back on the restriction order of heavy trucks plying state-owned roads which we took”.

