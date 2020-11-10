News Top Stories

Again, Niger gov tests positive for COVID-19

Bello self isolates, says ‘I’m asymptomatic

 

Daniel Atori Minna Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has, again, contracted coronavirus (COVID-19). The governor, who has already gone into self-isolation, said in his Twitter handle that he is asymptomatic. Bello yesterday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

 

 

This is coming barely a week after the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Matane, refuted claims that some members of the state cabinet had tested positive for COVID 19.

 

According to him, “I have tested positive for COVID-19. However, I am asymptomatic and have gone into isolation.” In a statement by Bello’s Chief Press Secretary, Mrs. Mary Noel Berje, the governor said he decided to embark on self-isolation after realizing that as a public figure, he must have had contact with some confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The governor said his sample was taken for test, and unfortunately returned positive, stating that he has commenced treatment. “We, however, solicit prayers from all and sundry for his quick recovery even as he is asymptomatic to the virus and advised the people to always observe all the COVID-19 protocols in their dealings,” the spokesman said.

