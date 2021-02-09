Again, Nigerian varsities back in trenches

Govt has no locus standi to declare strike illegal –SSANU

STRIKE

Stakeholders are concerned over the protracted crises in the Nigerian public universities with incessant strikes by the various workers’ unions. Now, with SSANU and NASU strike, they are calling on the Federal Government to save the soul of the universities and future of the students

FG: Strike illegal

NASU: No going back on action

Stakeholders: Govt should save university system

Again, these are challenging times for Nigerian public university system, as it is back in the trenches. After a long lull, the hope of universities resuming normal academic and administrative activities for students to return to campuses several months after the indefinite nationwide strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is in despair.

This is as the non-academic members of staff of universities, under the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU); the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Educational Institutions (NASU), last week, declared a nationwide indefinite strike, shutting the hope of students to return to the campuses.

The unions are at loggerheads with the Federal Government over what they described non-implementation of their various demands and serial breaches of ‘Collective Bargaining agreements’ freely entered into with the government to end the crisis in the system.

The eight-point demands of the SSANU and NASU are non-implementation of the various Memorandum of Understanding in 2017, Memorandum of Understanding in 2018 and Memorandum of Understanding signed in October 2020 which contained eight issues the October MoU, which the unions accused the government of breaching.

Other contentious issues, which over the years had remained unresolved and generating ill-feelings between the unions and government, according to the unions, are problems associated with payments of salaries of members on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) platform; issues related to the payment of Earned Allowances; non-payment of arrears of National Minimum wage; non-constitution and inauguration of visitation pan els for universities; poor funding of state universities; non-payment of retirement benefits to retirees/outgone employees; usurpation of headship of non-teaching units by academic staff; and delay in renegotiation of the unions’ 2009 Agreements.

The unions, which frowned over the insensitivity of the government to their demands, especially the delay in the renegotiation of FG/NASU and SSANU 2009 Agreement, also expressed dismay over the 75 per cent and 25 per cent sharing formula for the N40 billion released by the Federal Government as Earned Allowances as it does not favour our members because it was disbursed to the advantage of the academic staff.

“Our stand is that sharing money based on unions in the universities by the Federal Ministry of Education should stop,” the union said, even as it insisted that the Federal Government must halt the release of funds for Earned Allowances until the outcome of the forensic audit conducted on the previous payments.

The unions, therefore, vowed that its members would not return to their duty posts until their various demands captured in the eight-point issues were addressed by the Federal Government.

Already, the National Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, which had earlier written to the branches of the unions about the strike notice, however, commenced an indefinite nationwide strike on Friday, February 5, paralysing administrative and other auxiliary activities, such as students’ faculty/course registration, maintenance, supply of water and electricity on campus, and bursary activities, among others in the university system.

To stop the workers from embarking on strike, the Federal Government team led by Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige had on Tuesday last week, met the leadership of the unions, but the meeting ended in a deadlock.

Prior to the declaration of the strike, the JAC had on January 12, embarked on a three-day nationwide warning strike/protest over the government’s inability to honour its agreement, after which it gave the Federal Government and relevant stakeholders two weeks’ notice, which was effective from January 22 to resolve the crisis.

At the meeting, the Federal Government had told the leadership of SSANU and NASU that there was no money to pay the arrears of the national minimum wage, and that a supplementary budget would be submitted to raise the money.

The government also pleaded that the union give it three months within which to offset backlog of minimum wage arrears of their members, promising that a supplementary budget to that effect would soon be sent to the National Assembly for approval.

Now, that the unions had embarked on the strike, which would enter day three today, the Federal Government citing the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Laws had since declared the strike illegal, insisting that since negotiation to sort out some of the eight-point contentious issues was still on, the workers had no justification to declare a strike.

Worried by the development, stakeholders, especially parents and students have continued to express anger over what they described as unending crises in the university system, calling on all concerned stakeholders to rise up towards redressing the monumental challenges that will consume university education in the country if not tackled headlong.

Some students, who spoke with New Telegraph, wondered about when strikes will stop in the nation’s tertiary institution, especially the university, saying after over nine months of ASUU strike, the non-teaching staff unions are again on strike to further disrupt academic calendar of the institutions.

While expressing anxiety about their future now that the university system has been closed for almost one year without any solution in sight, the stakeholders, therefore, appealed to the government to address the needs of the universities as well as the demands of the workers’ unions with a view to restoring normalcy and sanity into the Nigerian University System.

“The situation is so precarious that some universities have to cancel a full academic session. We even doubt whether the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) would conduct the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) this year when a full session has been cancelled and the universities will not admit students for the 2020/2021 academic session,” the students lamented.

However, while reacting to the Federal Government’s declaration of the strike as illegal, the Public Relations Officer of the SSANU, Abdussobor Salaam told New Telegraph in a WhatsApp message, that the Federal Government or Minister of Labour and Employment does not have the moral basis or locus standi to declare a strike in which they are the major cause, illegal.

To him, the ongoing strike was as a result of the outcome and failure of the Federal Government to implement the various Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) signed with the same government, as well as the ‘Collective Bargaining’ agreements which the government has serially breached.

Salaam said: “If there had been no serial breaches of the Collective Bargaining agreements by the government, there would have been no strike. And, for the same government to now cite ILO Laws in declaring the strike illegal, the government must also look at the ILO Laws that state that Collective Bargaining freely entered into must be respected.”

On the timing of the strike, he hinted that the issue of timing was also a product of the breach of agreement, saying that the October 2020 MoU gave a two weeks’ timeline for the government to address the nagging issues which were not adhered to by the government. SSANU, which expressed dissatisfaction over the government’s lacklustre handling of the crisis in the university system, therefore, said that if the two weeks’ timeline had been adhered to, all the contentious issues would have been resolved by November 2020.

“As we speak, none of the eight issues that were in contention has been addressed,” the SSANU spokesman stressed, even as he expressed regret that the issues in contention could not be resolved merely by releasing money.

On the issues of the payment of Earned Allowances, the position of the union, Salaam noted, is that the funds released were improper and bordering on corruption, insisting: “Arbitrary release of government funds for Earned Allowances is not the solution.

The solution is the release of the forensic audit report of previous disbursements.” Therefore, based on the foregoing, he stressed that the issues are not about throwing money or release of funds, but the argument was that even if funds were to be released, it should be done correctly, through due process and with accountability.

Again, on the effectiveness of the strike, given the fact that many universities are already deploying online/virtual teaching platforms for the students due to the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, Salaam further argued: “Who provides the online services that drive the online or virtual lectures?

The Information Communication Technology (ICT) Units of universities handled by these non-teaching staff unions provide the support and backbone for online classes.

These are services rendered by our members. What of electricity and water supply to the campuses? All these would be halted,” Salaam threatened.

Also, on his part, the Chairman of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) chapter of SSANU, Mr. Olusola Sowunmi described the ongoing strike as total and comprehensive, saying the strike was declared due to failure of the Federal Government to honour agreements mutually entered into with the unions.

“We do not think the strike is ill-advised or poorly timed. We are, as unions and workers being cheated, denied, discriminated against and dejected. What other advice can one listen to when insincerity, lies and abuse of trust is flagrantly displayed. Unfortunately, this is the best time. You do not go into a battle when it is not on or over. We are all concerned.

The Federal Government’s payment or release of funds is not in line with the MoU our union has with the government.

The disbursement of the funds is to cause more confusions, division and distractions in the system,” Sowunmi said.

Also, in his reaction to the timing and effectiveness of the strike, the Chairman of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State chapter of SSANU, Mr. Famuti, argued that how many universities had gone online, saying that the online programme was a mere deceit by the university authorities. Corroborating the position of the SSANU PRO, Famuti explained the way in which Nigerian universities are wired; it is the non-teaching staff that tells if there is a university.

“The effects of the academic staff are only felt in the classroom, lecture halls, but all other activities in the university system are provided by the non-teaching staff unions, which are SSANU, NASU and NAAT,” Famuti said.

Like their SSANU counterpart, members of UNILAG chapter of NASU, have also said that there was no going back on the ongoing nationwide indefinite strike declared jointly by the union and SSANU, until the Federal Government acceded to their demands. UNILAG NASU Chairman, Mr. Kehinde Ajibade, after the Congress of the union, convened on Friday to officially declare the strike, vowed that the union would resist any form of intimidation or force from any quarters to return to work, until their demands were addressed.

According to him, NASU, among others, is protesting the non-implementation of an agreement it entered into with the Federal Government in 2009, alongside other recent contending issues.

The union, however, listed its grouse with the Federal Government to include inconsistencies in the Integrated Payroll Personnel Information System (IPPIS), nonpayment of benefits of retired members and non-payment of Earned Allowance to members of the union.

“The basis of this strike is numerous. First, the Federal Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with our unions, NASU and SSANU in 2020. This MoU was signed and agreed that all issues contained therein will be attended to on or before December 31, 2020, but as we speak the government is yet to fulfill the promise,” Ajibade said.

He, however, expressed dismay over what the union described as shoddy implementation of the IPPIS, which was introduced by the Federal Government to university system in 2017, saying after series of meetings with executive members of JAC the government assured the unions that there would be no issues again, if only the university workers embraced the payment system.

