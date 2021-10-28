Metro & Crime

Again, NLC protest deplorable condition of Lagos-Abeokuta expressway

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Ogun State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has labelled the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, “a liar and an enemy of the state” over the deplorable condition of the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway. The NLC’s outburst is coming after Fashola visited Ogun State some months ago with a promise to fix the failed portions of the road. But, months after Fashola’s visit, the workers said, nothing has happened on the road. New Telegraph reports that the Lagos – Abeokuta expressway and Lagos – Ota – Idiroko roads are among the most problematic federal roads in the state, which have become users’ nightmare due to its deplorable conditions.

NLC had on October 6 protested the bad condition of the road with a threat to shut down the state if nothing was done within 21 days. Following the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum, Ogun workers and residents gathered at Sango again for a protest, carrying placards with various inscriptions like, “Enough of bad governance”, “Dapo Abiodun, let us enjoy the dividends of democracy in Ogun”, “Dapo, this suffering is too much”, “Hear our cries, Ogun people are suffering”, “Dapo repair our roads, it is our right,” and others. Addressing journalists, the NLC Chairman in Ogun, Emmanuel Bankole, said Ogun workers had declared Fashola a “persona non grata”, saying, “we don’t want to see him, he lied to us, he fooled us.” Bankole said: “21 days ago, we were here.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Osogbo Catholic Diocese spends N14m on relief – Bishop

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Osogbo, Most Rev. John Akin Oyejola, has said that the church in Osogbo has so far spent N14,142,958 to address some of the effects of COVID-19 on members and non-members within their community. Oyejola said that the sum was expended on food items, cash support, personal hygiene and […]
Metro & Crime

Kwara donates 20 patrol vehicles, bulletproof vests to security agencies

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

In its bid to strengthen rapid response, curb crimes and make Kwara State safer, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration has donated 20 new patrol vehicles and dozens of bulletproof vests to security agencies in the state. This comes a few months after his administration donated many vehicles to the agencies as part of its multi-layered strategies […]
Metro & Crime

Bandits in military uniforms kidnap traditional ruler

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

Armed bandits dressed in military uniforms have abducted the traditional ruler of Wawa also known as Dodo of Wawa of Borgu Kingdom in New Bussa Local Government Area of Niger State.   New Telegraph gathered that the traditional ruler, Dr. Mahmud Ahmed Aliyu was kidnapped in his palace at about 10pm on Saturday.   Eyewitness […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica