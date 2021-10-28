Again, NLC protest deplorable condition of Lagos-Abeokuta expressway

The Ogun State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has labelled the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, “a liar and an enemy of the state” over the deplorable condition of the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway. The NLC’s outburst is coming after Fashola visited Ogun State some months ago with a promise to fix the failed portions of the road. But, months after Fashola’s visit, the workers said, nothing has happened on the road. New Telegraph reports that the Lagos – Abeokuta expressway and Lagos – Ota – Idiroko roads are among the most problematic federal roads in the state, which have become users’ nightmare due to its deplorable conditions.

NLC had on October 6 protested the bad condition of the road with a threat to shut down the state if nothing was done within 21 days. Following the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum, Ogun workers and residents gathered at Sango again for a protest, carrying placards with various inscriptions like, “Enough of bad governance”, “Dapo Abiodun, let us enjoy the dividends of democracy in Ogun”, “Dapo, this suffering is too much”, “Hear our cries, Ogun people are suffering”, “Dapo repair our roads, it is our right,” and others. Addressing journalists, the NLC Chairman in Ogun, Emmanuel Bankole, said Ogun workers had declared Fashola a “persona non grata”, saying, “we don’t want to see him, he lied to us, he fooled us.” Bankole said: “21 days ago, we were here.

