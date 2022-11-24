Metro & Crime

Again, NoCTRAiN sensitizes 350 Benue students on hand washing techniques

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

At least 350 students drawn from different schools in Benue State were on Wednesday sensitized by the North-Central Transitional Aid in Nigeria ( NoCTRAiN) project on the importance of using/owning toilet, proper hand washing techniques after using toilet and hygiene promotion.

The event, which took place at Government Secondary School, Agasha in Guma Local Government Area of the state, the homestead of Governor Samuel Ortom, marked this year’s World Toilet Day, 2022 with the theme: ‘Sanitation Innovations for Economic Development’.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Stephen Akwer of the local government’s WASH Department, advocated for clean toilets for all in line with current global efforts towards achieving universal open defecation free society.

Principal of the College, Sir Awange Titus, in his remarks, expressed satisfaction with the exercise and commended Christian Blind Mission (CBM) for the noble project.

He urged all staff and students to make good hygiene behaviours an integral part of their day-to-day activity to promote a healthy living.

The NoCTRAiN project, which started in 2019, is funded by CBM and implemented by Gede Foundation.

Some other participants that attended the event included, community heads, gatekeepers and WASH committee members.

 

 

