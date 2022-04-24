Again, NPF Pensions enhances retiree resettlement support scheme

Aiming always to make life in retirement most comfortable for police officers, the Nigeria Police Force Pensions Limited (NPFPL) has once again enhanced its highly innovative Retirement Resettlement Support Scheme (RRSS) by 100 per cent.

This is the second time that the scheme, which is the payment of a certain amount of money to retiring police officers as welfare support, one of the creative ways the NPF Pensions devised to make life more meaningful for policemen in retirement, will be enhanced since it was introduced in 2017.

With the new enhancement, retired police officers from the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) and below will get 100 per cent of whatever they are paid now. So, a CSP that was hitherto paid N350, 000 will now receive N700, 000; a Superintendent of Police (SP) will take home on retirement N600, 000, a 100 per cent increase of the previous N300, 000; a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) will now receive N400, 000 up from N200, 000 and an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) will smile home with N300, 000, a 100 per cent hike of the previous N150, 000.

Inspectors that were hitherto paid N120, 000 will now receive N250, 000, which is even more than 100 per cent, while officers from the rank of Sergeant and below who were paid N100,000 under the Retirement Resettlement Support Scheme will now smile home will N200,000.

The RRSS is not part of the mandate of the NPF Pensions Limited. It is a freebie, an innovation created by the management of the Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) to help retired police officers resettle while waiting for the commencement of the payment of their retirement benefits.

Till date, it remains the only PFA that is giving back to its clients in such a manner. Since its introduction in 2017, the scheme has gone a long way in enhancing the welfare of policemen in retirement and so far, over N2 billion has been paid out to more than 10,400 retirees. For any other organization, the idea of a freebie to its clients would be a big deal.

But for a company that is always striving for excellence, nothing short of the best is good enough.

And living up to its reputation of an organization that is always upping the ante in order to deliver maximum benefits to its clients, the NPFPL yet improved on what was already a benchmark in the industry by further raising the bar. In 2018, the RRSS was enhanced for the senior officer cadre from the rank of Commissioner of Police and above.

And since the NPF Pensions leadership believes in the ‘what is sauce for the goose should also be sauce for the gander’ axiom, it also considered and approved that starting from October 1, 2020, the payment of RRSS for officers from the cadre of CSP and below be reviewed upwards by 100 per cent.

So, the new upward review is the second time since the commencement of the scheme that it is being enhanced, in line with the philosophy of the management of the NPF Pensions that not even the axiomatic sky is their limits when it comes to the welfare of police retirees.

