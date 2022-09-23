News Top Stories

Again, NUEE threatens to shut down National Grid

Posted on

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) yesterday threatened to shut down the National Grid if the Federal Government fails to honour their agreement. The union insisted that the government was behaving funnily since the two weeks agreed to resolve the crisis in the sector had elapsed. Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, the zonal organising secretary, North West of NUEE, Dukat Ayuba, said while negotiation was still on going, the shutting down of the National Grid was still on the table. Ayuba lamented that the so-called privatisation of the sector was a scam because after nine years that the investors took over, nothing has changed.

He said: “That was why, we kicked against privitasing the distribution sector because, the investors don’t have the capacity and expertise. “As committed Nigerians we advised government against it. But the government was hell bent of doing so. “The investors are still operating with obsolete equipment dating back to 35, 40, and 50 years.” “One will expect that with the coming of the investors they will replaced these obsolete equipment but nothing has been done.” Ayuba said Nigeria still generated 5,000 megawatts of electricity, saying, this was the same 5,000 megawatts we used to generate.

 

Our Reporters

News

Ngige blames NMA for NARD Strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…accuses NMA of mischief,  leadership failure Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has blamed the leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), for being responsible for the avoidable strike embarked upon by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).   Clearing the air on his comments on residency training during an interview with […]
News

Presidency: Reports of rift between Buhari, Tinubu handiwork of mischief makers

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

The Presidency has said that the insinuation of a rift between President Muhammadu Buhari and a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was the handiwork of social media mischief makers. The media has been awashed with reports of alleged misunderstanding between the President and Tinubu, his political ally. It was […]
News

Plateau, other killings condemnable – Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has condemned the attack on innocent travellers on a major highway in Plateau State and other numerous attacks in the country. Atiku in a statement Sunday by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, however, acknowledged the efforts of security outfits but said skirmishes like this and the pain accompanying it […]

