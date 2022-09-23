Again, NUEE threatens to shut down National Grid

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) yesterday threatened to shut down the National Grid if the Federal Government fails to honour their agreement. The union insisted that the government was behaving funnily since the two weeks agreed to resolve the crisis in the sector had elapsed. Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, the zonal organising secretary, North West of NUEE, Dukat Ayuba, said while negotiation was still on going, the shutting down of the National Grid was still on the table. Ayuba lamented that the so-called privatisation of the sector was a scam because after nine years that the investors took over, nothing has changed.

He said: “That was why, we kicked against privitasing the distribution sector because, the investors don’t have the capacity and expertise. “As committed Nigerians we advised government against it. But the government was hell bent of doing so. “The investors are still operating with obsolete equipment dating back to 35, 40, and 50 years.” “One will expect that with the coming of the investors they will replaced these obsolete equipment but nothing has been done.” Ayuba said Nigeria still generated 5,000 megawatts of electricity, saying, this was the same 5,000 megawatts we used to generate.

