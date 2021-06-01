Again, NYSC in the eye of the storm

 Okebukola: Scheme should be overhauled, strengthened



 Unions: Scrapping of NYSC never solution to Nigeria’s problems

MIXED-FEELINGS

Its establishment in 1973 was meant to foster national unity, cohesion and reconciliation, specifically after the end of the 30-month Nigerian Civil War. But 48 years later, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme is again in the eye of the storm, threatening its existence. KAYODE OLANREWAJU reports

Anxiety over Reps’ bill to scrap NYSC

Again, the future of the 48- year-old National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, initiated in 1973 by the administration of General Yakubu Gowon, three years after the end of the Nigeria’s 30-month Civil War as a way of reconciling, reuniting and rebuilding a broken nation of already polarised people, is bleak.

This is as the House of Representatives is making frantic moves to scrap the scheme.

The House in a fresh plot in the last few weeks is seeking through the Constitution Alteration Bill to repeal Section 315 (5)(a) of the 1999 Constitution, which establishes the NYSC and its enabling Act.

The bill, which has passed first and second reading, was sponsored by Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker, representing Andoni-Opobo/ Nkoro Federal Constituency of Rivers State in the Green Chamber.

Abiante, who in the bill lamented that the NYSC scheme had failed to achieve its intended purpose and therefore should be discontinued, also premised his call for the scrapping of the scheme on the fact that it has led to the untimely death of many corps members who were posted to areas with serious security threats.

“For children of the rich, how many of them would want to go to Sokoto or Yobe to serve? It is still the children of the poor that are posted or sent to those places, where they are butchered,” the lawmaker had said.

In the bill, the lawmaker further argued that the NYSC “has failed to address the essence of its establishment while several reform efforts have also not yielded desired results.”

He added: “Incessant killing of innocent corps members in some parts of the country due to banditry, religious extremism and ethnic violence; incessant kidnapping of innocent corps members across the country at their places of primary assignment

and while in transit. “Public and private agencies and departments are no longer recruiting able and qualified Nigerian youths, thus relying heavily on the availability of corps members, who are not being well remunerated and are being discarded with impunity at the end of their service year without any hope of being gainfully employed.”

Apart from serving in their various places of primary assignment, corps members are often deployed for key assignments such as working as ad-hoc electoral staff during elections, where some of them have either been killed or endangered in the line of duty.

In 2016, a corps member was killed during an election in Rivers State, while many of them were exposed to harm during the 2019 elections. However, this would not be the first time that there would be a call and an agitation for the review of the Act which established the NYSC, as amended in 1994, and the scrapping of the scheme in view of the killing of corps members.

Such a call was also orchestrated in 2008 and 2009 respectively when some corps members undertaking the compulsory one-year national service in Jos, Plateau State were killed. In 2008, the trio of Ibukun Akinjogbin, Leke Akande and Tola Odusote, corp members serving in the state were killed during the Jos crisis, which also left several people killed.

Following the death of the corps members, several corps members have persistently refused posting or deployment especially to the Northern part of the country, which are the hotbed of Boko Haran insurgency, religious crisis and lately the prowling bandits and armed herdsmen.

After the 2008 killing of the corps members in Jos, several corps members had also been killed either during their participation as INEC ad-hoc staff in elections, motor accidents while travelling to the state of posting or kidnapped by bandits.

When the NYSC was established, under Decree 24 of 1973, the scheme was designed to achieve the following objectives, which include inculcating discipline in the younger ones, below 30 years by instilling in them a tradition industry at work, and of patriotic and loyal service to the nation in any situation they found themselves.

Part of the aims of the scheme as enshrined in the document is to raise the moral tone of the youths (graduates of higher institutions) by giving them the opportunity to learn higher ideal national achievements, and social and cultural improvement.

The objectives also include the development in the younger ones of the attitude of mind acquired through shared experience and suitable training which could make them more amenable to mobilisation in the national interest.

The NYSC was also designed among other objectives, to develop common ties among the youths and promote national unity by ensuring that: as far as possible, the young ones are assigned to jobs in states other than those of their origin and away from their geographical, ethnic and cultural background.

However condemnation and criticism have continued the fresh call from the House of Representatives to scrap the scheme.

This is as critical stakeholders, who reacted to the development, denounced the call to scrap the scheme, saying it is not only ill-advised and uncalled for, but also unpatriotic and unwarranted, especially at this crucial period and threat to Nigeria’s nationhood.

They also wondered why the House of Representative should decide that the scrapping of NYSC was the best thing to do at this point in time, rather than the review of the scheme to address any shortcoming associated with the mandatory one-year national scheme.

The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Peter Okebukola, who said he would not anyway support such call for the scrapping of NYSC programme, argued that if anything was wrong with the scheme, it should be overhauled in order to correct the challenges and not to call for its total scrapping.

The Retired LASU Distinguished Professor, who frowned at the move by the House, however, reminded the lawmakers that there was no system/ programme that is 100 per cent perfect, saying NYSC was fundamentally created to foster national unity and cohesion. While insisting that scrapping of NYSC is not only wrong, but would

also akin to “throwing away the baby with the bath water, stressed: “If there are things or issues wrong with the scheme, all we need to do is to take a critical look or appraisal of these incorrect in the scheme with a view to correcting such and not because of that call for wholesale scrapping of the scheme.”

Also, the Vice-Chancellor of Ahman Pategi University, Pategi in Kwara State, Prof. Mahfouz Adedimeji, described the House of Representatives’ move as illconceived, wrong-headed and bad for the country.

To him, if, in the first instance, the NYSC scheme is not operating to its full capacity or expectations that should not be a reason to scrap it, but to look into such with the mind to correct the anomalies.

The don, who reiterated that scrapping of NYSC will do the country no good, noted that as a beneficiary of the scheme, NYSC has remained the only unifying scheme, given the experience of the country.

Adedimeji said: “The objectives of the scheme are more critical now to the unity and coexistence of Nigeria, as a nation. There could be challenges facing the scheme, but those challenges could be addressed frontally without scrapping it. “NYSC is a great institution or scheme that should not be tampered with.

The public should and need to quash the move by the House or any quarter as it may be. The scheme has taken many young Nigerian graduates out of their states of origin to know about and mix with other people from another culture, tradition and background, which might not have been possible without the NYSC scheme.”

On his part, the Chief Executive/ Registrar of the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof. Josiah Ajiboye also described the call to scrap the NYSC scheme as a danger, which portend bad omen for the country.

According to him, looking at the reality of the situation in the country, the scheme should be allowed to stay.

He noted: “Actually, going by the reality of the present situation of the nation, the call for the scrapping of the scheme portends danger to the collective aspiration of Nigeria, as a nation. Nobody will support the call. “NYSC is to promote unity and integration of the county even now than before.

The rationale of establishing the scheme is still germane and laudable in the cause of oneness and co-existence.”

Ajiboye, who insisted that rather than scrapping the scheme, it should be strengthened in order to more bite, however, said that the laudable objectives should be looked into with dispatch to correct the perceived challenges or wrong.

The Registrar, who also pointed out that the bill is uncalled for and therefore should not be allowed to sail through or see the light of the day, hinted that given the high unemployment rate in the country, especially for graduates, the NYSC has continued to serve as “stop gap” of engaging the fresh graduates gainfully, while some of them after the service year become self-employed because of the skill acquisition programmes they were exposed to.

The National President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, who spoke with New Telegraph last week on the development, said the scrapping of NYSC was never the solution to Nigeria’s problem, but will rather compound the problems. Since the scheme was designed to instill the attitude of nationhood and promote national unity and integration among the youths, he insisted that there was no reason whatsoever to scrap the scheme, but to strengthen it.

“Anyone or group of persons who are calling for the scrapping of NYSC does not love this country,” Ogunyemi said, stressing that NYSC has helped Nigerian youths to know the diversity of the country.

“And, under the culturalisation and culturalism, the diversity in culture, value system, tradition, religion, ethnicity, language and economy, could have been used to forge national unity, integration and cohesion,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the National Vice President (West), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Abdulsobor Salaam, said the least thing to think of is the scrapping of NYSC.

According to him, there should be concern of the House of Representatives for the purpose of the scheme other than the bill or move to scrap NYSC, which is not only relevant and critical to the unity of Nigeria. Salaam noted: “The call for the scrapping of NYSC is like calling for the scrapping of Nigeria as a country, given the level of insecurity and economic challenges the nation is presently passing through.

“If because of the problem facing NYSC, the Reps are calling for its scrapping, then the National Assembly should also call for the dismemberment or scrapping of Nigeria, which is not working.”

The union leader, who noted that such a call is anathema to the togetherness of the country, added that the NYSC as a unifying factor is more needed now in view the disunited and fragmented nature of the country.

Salaam, who frowned over any plan to scrap the scheme as a beneficiary of NYSC programme, stressed that “if the scheme has deviated from its original plans, design or objectives, what they should do is to reconfigure and overhaul it to function within the dictate and reality of this time and not to scrap it.

“Scrapping NYSC is like throwing away the baby with the bath water,” he restated, adding that the National Assembly should think of how to reconfigure and remodel the scheme in line with the current reality or situation in the country.

He, however, expressed dismay over what he described as corruption and problems of the scheme, concerning the level of manipulation of posting and deployment of corps members, saying “we should look at its original concept and also appreciate the diversity of the country and propose the NYSC was set up to achieve.”

The Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim in one of his press releases, last week, entitled: “NYSC still Relevant,” said the relevance of the scheme in the integration and national cohesion of the country could not be underestimated.

According to him, the NYSC has been serving as a tool for the socio-economic development of the country through the deployment of corps members to states outside their states of origin, where they contribute their quota by making a positive impact in the lives of their host communities through execution of different laudable projects.

Ibrahim, who stated that “NYSC is germane and critical to the unity of the country,” added that corps members have been adding value and leaving good legacies where they are posted to for their primary assignment.”

On corps members’ security, he said they were always sensitised in the Orientation Camp on the need to be security conscious, not to indulge in late night movements and other risky adventures like overnight travelling.

“Security is everybody’s business and the security challenge is not limited to NYSC alone.

We want to appeal to parents to also help us to sensitise their children not to endanger their safety. Every country has its challenges, but we should turn our challenge into opportunities,” the DG added.

Also, on youth empowerment, Ibrahim recalled that NYSC management in 2012 introduced Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme into Orientation Course Content, which has enabled thousands of corps members to acquire vocational skills. He, however, reiterated that the NYSC Scheme has a good posting/ deployment policy based on extant guidelines and regulations, noted:

“Posting, redeployment and other services are free in NYSC, while relocation is done on health and marital grounds with genuine reasons.

Under NYSC, which has been inundated with manipulations, graduates are posted to schools, hospitals, clinics, banks and other private and public establishments, where they complement the workforce.

Besides, the scheme is to make the young people experience another part of the country, make new friends and probably inter-marry.

Meanwhile, before the bill, which has passed through the second reading could become a law or an Act of the National Assembly, it has to go through three readings in the House, while there would be committee on hearings, and the Senate has to agree with it and the President has to assent to or sign it.

