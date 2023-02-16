News

Again, Obi hits Anambra, promises to revive moribund firms

Posted on

Ahead of the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has said that his administration would revive moribund industries, create employment opportunities and re-open all industries that were closed down. Obi gave the assurance during a special campaign rally organised in Nnewi for Labour Party’s candidates in Anambra South senatorial district. He recalled that as governor of the state, he was able to tame the tide of robbery and violent crimes, strengthened industrial revolution, agriculture and urban development; thereby, encouraging investments and employment generation. The Labour Party presidential candidate assured the people that as Nigeria’s president from May 29, he would replicate the same in the country. He said: “Datti Baba- Ahmed and I are out to create a new Nigeria. The new Nigeria is where there will be security of lives and property. “When I came in as governor in Anambra, bank robberies and all forms of criminalities were rampant. But my government sent them out for good. It will happen in Nigeria when I emerge president. “Nigeria in 2012 had about 30 million people in extreme poverty; today, they are about 100 million.”

 

Our Reporters

