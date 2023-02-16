Again, Obi hits Anambra, promises to revive moribund firms

Ahead of the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has said that his administration would revive moribund industries, create employment opportunities and re-open all industries that were closed down. Obi gave the assurance during a special campaign rally organised in Nnewi for Labour Party’s candidates in Anambra South senatorial district. He recalled that as governor of the state, he was able to tame the tide of robbery and violent crimes, strengthened industrial revolution, agriculture and urban development; thereby, encouraging investments and employment generation. The Labour Party presidential candidate assured the people that as Nigeria’s president from May 29, he would replicate the same in the country. He said: “Datti Baba- Ahmed and I are out to create a new Nigeria. The new Nigeria is where there will be security of lives and property. “When I came in as governor in Anambra, bank robberies and all forms of criminalities were rampant. But my government sent them out for good. It will happen in Nigeria when I emerge president. “Nigeria in 2012 had about 30 million people in extreme poverty; today, they are about 100 million.”
Related Articles
Military neutralises 6 kidnappers, recovers weapons in Plateau
Troops of Operation Safe Haven saddled with the responsibility of maintaining peace in Plateau, Kaduna and Bauchi states have neutralised six kidnapers in Mangu Local Government of Plateau State. According to Information Officer of Operation Safe Haven, Major Ishaku Gaji Takwa in a press statement issued to journalists on Tuesday in Jos said three […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NLC/Kaduna faceoff: FG begs for ceasefire
The Federal Government has appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and the Kaduna State Government to immediately cease fire and allow peace to reign. Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris , who made the appeal yesterday in Abuja also appealed all workers on essential duties including doctors and nurses […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Florence Ajimobi bags Knights of John Wesley award
Wife of late Senator Abiola Ajimobi, former Governor of Oyo State, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, has been conferred with the Knight of John Wesley (KJW) award. The award ceremony took place yesterday at the Freeman Memorial Methodist Cathedral, Badagry, Lagos State According to the Meth odist Church Nigeria, the conferment of the award was approved at […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)