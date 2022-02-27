News Top Stories

Again, Ortom bursts illegal revenue operators’ gang

Vows to personally intensify surveillance

 

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday again ran into a road block mounted by a gang of illegal revenue collectors at Abinsi, a settlement located at the outskirts of Makurdi, the state capital.

 

The governor was on his way to Gboko Local Government Area for a function when he busted the gang operating and extorting huge sums of money from cars and lorries’ drivers.

When he sighted the illegal tax operators and some stationary trucks loaded with various products whose drivers were being extorted, he stopped abruptly. Though, the governor and his security aides could not arrest any of the operators because they took to their heels as they saw his convoy.

 

Governor Ortom, in his determination to encourage trading activities in the state by reducing un-necessary bottlenecks occasioned by illegal taxation, however reiterated his promise to treat anyone apprehended for illegal tax collection as an armed robber.

 

Over four months ago, the governor had personally arrested persons who were illegally collecting money from traders and commuters on the same spot. He directed that the logs of wood the illegal revenue collectors used for blockades be removed, stressing that he will personally intensify surveillance on the checkpoint in order to apprehend the perpetrators.

 

Governor Ortom had at signing into law the amended Benue Internal Revenue Administration Law, lamented the sharp decline in revenue generation due largely to the activities of illegal tax collectors and the need to improve on all areas to be able to cater for the needs of the state.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

