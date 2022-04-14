Again, Ortom chides Buhari over terrorists’ attacks

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) of ‘sharing the country’s sovereignty with terrorists’ as he was not doing anything about the incessant killing of innocent Nigerians by suspected Fulani terrorists.

The governor expressed worry about the situation, describing the on-going attacks and killings as ‘unfortunate and the height of impunity.’ Governor Ortom, who bared his mind in an interview with journalists about attacks on two Benue communities where more than 24 persons, including a monarch, were killed in their sleep by militia Fulani herdsmen, saying; ‘enough is enough.’

He accused the APC government led by President Buhari of paying lip service to his cries and those of Benue people “as the herdsmen continue to invade our communities and kill innocent people.” The governor recalled how he has always alerted Nigerians and the Federal Government on the murderous activities of the Fulani terrorists for many years, “yet they didn’t believe me. Now, they are gradually taking over every space in the country. We are now sharing our sovereignty with terrorists.” Governor Ortom alleged in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Nathaniel Ikyur, that the plan of the herdsmen and their sponsors was to send the people away from their ancestral homes and take over the lands and cause confusion so that the 2023 elections would not hold. He said: “I suspect that very soon, some states will be completely taken over by these Fulani men called bandits. I suspect that very soon even the Presidential Villa will be handed over to them. I strongly suspect that this is their plan and so nobody should deceive me.”

