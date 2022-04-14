News

Again, Ortom chides Buhari over terrorists’ attacks

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) of ‘sharing the country’s sovereignty with terrorists’ as he was not doing anything about the incessant killing of innocent Nigerians by suspected Fulani terrorists.

The governor expressed worry about the situation, describing the on-going attacks and killings as ‘unfortunate and the height of impunity.’ Governor Ortom, who bared his mind in an interview with journalists about attacks on two Benue communities where more than 24 persons, including a monarch, were killed in their sleep by militia Fulani herdsmen, saying; ‘enough is enough.’

He accused the APC government led by President Buhari of paying lip service to his cries and those of Benue people “as the herdsmen continue to invade our communities and kill innocent people.” The governor recalled how he has always alerted Nigerians and the Federal Government on the murderous activities of the Fulani terrorists for many years, “yet they didn’t believe me. Now, they are gradually taking over every space in the country. We are now sharing our sovereignty with terrorists.” Governor Ortom alleged in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Nathaniel Ikyur, that the plan of the herdsmen and their sponsors was to send the people away from their ancestral homes and take over the lands and cause confusion so that the 2023 elections would not hold. He said: “I suspect that very soon, some states will be completely taken over by these Fulani men called bandits. I suspect that very soon even the Presidential Villa will be handed over to them. I strongly suspect that this is their plan and so nobody should deceive me.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Court halts Oyo-Ita’s trial over alleged N570m fraud case

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

…says EFCC shopping for favourable judgement The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday, stopped proceedings in the ongoing trial of the former Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF), Mrs. Winifred Oyo- Ita, and others over alleged N570 million fraud. The trial judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo in a ruling, described the Economic and Financial […]
News Top Stories

Osinbajo, Buni for APC National Students parley

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State are expected to attend the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth and Student Council conference slated to hold in Abuja. The All Progressives Congress Youth and Student Council National Leader, Seyi Bamigbade, disclosed this to journalists in Lagos. He said the conference with […]
News

China reveals soldier deaths in India border clash

Posted on Author Reporter

  China has for the first time revealed that four of its soldiers died during a bloody Himalayan border clash with Indian troops in June last year. The men died after fighting “foreign troops” who “crossed into the Chinese border”, said Chinese state media. The skirmish had taken place in the Galwan Valley in India’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica