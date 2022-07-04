News Top Stories

Again, Ortom kicks against reintroduction of Water Bill

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI Comment(0)

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, over the weekend, described as “evil” the reintroduction of Water ResourcesBillattheNational Assembly. ThecontroversialBillwas  last week reintroduced to the House of Representatives by theChairmanof HouseCommittee on Water Resources, Sada Soli.

 

The bill, which was introduced in the 8th Assembly caused stir as many Nigerians opposed it and saw it as a plot by the terrorists to take over lands in states. Governor Ortom who was one of those that kicked against it in 2020, last Saturday, described the bill as an “evil plan to grab the fertile land of the state,” adding: “The bill is dead on arrival.”

 

Speaking at the flag-off of the distribution of seedlings in Makurdi, the governor decried the agenda of the Federal Government to seize land from the 36 states of the federation.

 

Ortom who was visibly angry, stated that Benue will not surrender its land in whateverguisetotheFederal Government, adding: “Let me say emphatically that there will be no Water ResourcesBillinBenueState; we will resist it if other states encourage it; here, in Benue, we will not accept it.

 

The other time they brought water resources bill we said no; now they are bringing the evil bill again. It is evil plan to take over waterways.

 

The Land Use   Act  clear about this: that land belongs to the people and it is entrusted to the state governor. I promise that no one will come to Benue to seize our land.”

 

